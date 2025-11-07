ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 38.890 6.29% XYZ – BLOCK INC 95.120 -15.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.970 -10.38% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.620 -9.50% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 46.350 3.02% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.680 -7.76% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.520 2.89% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.370 -6.65% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.600 2.86% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.510 -6.58% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.230 2.84% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.680 -6.07% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.650 2.73% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.260 -5.97% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.320 2.60% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.870 -5.84% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.580 2.54% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 204.770 -5.74% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.350 2.45% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.950 -5.71% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 56.440 2.30% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.520 -5.64% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 2.04% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.335 -5.63% GPT – GPT GROUP 5.500 1.85% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.810 -5.43% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.865 1.76% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.220 -5.29% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 128.000 1.76% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.580 -5.19% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 24.840 1.68% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.135 -5.02% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 22.360 1.64% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.740 -5.01% RMD – RESMED INC 38.320 1.64% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.715 -4.67% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.290 1.59% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.270 -4.62%

