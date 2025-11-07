ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|38.890
|6.29%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|95.120
|-15.76%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.970
|-10.38%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.130
|4.00%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.620
|-9.50%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|46.350
|3.02%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|8.680
|-7.76%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|13.520
|2.89%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.370
|-6.65%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.600
|2.86%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|9.510
|-6.58%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|15.230
|2.84%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.680
|-6.07%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|5.650
|2.73%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.260
|-5.97%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.320
|2.60%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|18.870
|-5.84%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.580
|2.54%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|204.770
|-5.74%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.350
|2.45%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.950
|-5.71%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|56.440
|2.30%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.520
|-5.64%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|2.04%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.335
|-5.63%
|GPT – GPT GROUP
|5.500
|1.85%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|14.810
|-5.43%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.865
|1.76%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.220
|-5.29%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|128.000
|1.76%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.580
|-5.19%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|24.840
|1.68%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.135
|-5.02%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|22.360
|1.64%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.740
|-5.01%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|38.320
|1.64%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.715
|-4.67%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|8.290
|1.59%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.270
|-4.62%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On