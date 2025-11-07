ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 38.890 6.29% XYZ – BLOCK INC 95.120 -15.76%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.970 -10.38%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.620 -9.50%
NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 46.350 3.02% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.680 -7.76%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.520 2.89% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.370 -6.65%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.600 2.86% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.510 -6.58%
PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.230 2.84% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.680 -6.07%
TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.650 2.73% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.260 -5.97%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.320 2.60% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.870 -5.84%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.580 2.54% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 204.770 -5.74%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.350 2.45% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.950 -5.71%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 56.440 2.30% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.520 -5.64%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 2.04% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.335 -5.63%
GPT – GPT GROUP 5.500 1.85% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.810 -5.43%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.865 1.76% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.220 -5.29%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 128.000 1.76% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.580 -5.19%
GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 24.840 1.68% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.135 -5.02%
COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 22.360 1.64% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.740 -5.01%
RMD – RESMED INC 38.320 1.64% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.715 -4.67%
SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.290 1.59% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.270 -4.62%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025

3:55 PM - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Nov 2025

11:29 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 07-11-25

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 09-10-2025

Oct 09 2025 - ESG Focus
2
Australia’s Data Centre Boom Marches On

Oct 09 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-10-2025

Oct 17 2025 - Australia
4
$2.3bn Battery Subsidy Reshaping Australia’s Energy Stocks

Oct 16 2025 - ESG Focus
5
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports