Lumonus Raises A$25 Million in Series B to Scale AI Powered Oncology Workflows Globally

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

List StockArray ( )

SYDNEY, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lumonus, a leader in AI powered radiation oncology workflow solutions, today announced the close of its A$25 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Aviron Investment Management with continued participation from Oncology Ventures.



Aviron Investment Management

This funding highlights the strong clinical adoption of Lumonus AI, with leading health systems across the United States, Australia, and Europe who are already integrating the platform into routine clinical care. To date, the Lumonus AI platform has supported clinicians in consulting and prescribing over 280,000 cancer treatments and has automated the creation of over 75,000 cancer treatment plans, demonstrating its impact in streamlining critical oncology workflows and improving the efficiency and consistency of care.

Lumonus’ leadership team brings more than 100 years of combined clinical, operational, and technical experience from cancer centers across the United States, Europe, and APAC. This deep, hands-on expertise grounds the company in the realities of oncology care and drives its mission to deliver solutions that empower care teams to provide high-quality, efficient treatment.

"Oncology is at an inflection point," said Keith Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Lumonus. "Scientific innovation in cancer treatment has advanced significantly, but the systems that support teams delivering the care have not kept pace. By combining AI-native architecture, a comprehensive end-to-end workflow approach, and a commitment to partnering with care teams to solve real-world pain points, we are reimagining oncology workflows. This investment allows us to expand our world-class team and support more health systems that are ready to embrace a better way."

"This milestone reflects the dedication of our entire team, who have worked side by side with clinicians worldwide to demonstrate real impact in oncology today and to show what the future of cancer care can be" said Merrick Howes, Chairman of Lumonus. "Our unique AI-native platform has already demonstrated its ability to improve clinical quality and operational efficiency. This new capital will allow us to accelerate both product innovation and expand our U.S. commercial footprint."

Ben Freeberg, Managing Partner at Oncology Ventures, said, "The Lumonus team combines deep clinical expertise with world-class product execution and has already earned the trust of leading cancer centers internationally. We are proud to support Lumonus as they continue to deliver measurable impact and set the standard for the future of oncology workflows."

More specifically, the Series B funding will be used to expand US go-to-market and clinical success teams, advance its flagship products, Lumonus AI Physician and Lumonus AI Dosimetry, and invest in clinical informatics capabilities. The Company will also expand its work with health systems to harness real-world evidence, measure quality, improve operational performance, and deliver more personalized, data-driven care.

To learn more, visit www.lumonus.com.

About Lumonus

Lumonus AI is the digital oncology platform transforming cancer care through AI-native clinical infrastructure. Built in partnership with leading cancer centers, the Lumonus platform automates and orchestrates critical oncology workflows to improve quality, accelerate delivery, and reduce administrative burden. Lumonus operates across the United States, Australia, and Europe.

About Aviron Investment Management

Aviron Investment Management is a private investment firm specializing in the healthcare and technology sectors. Aviron partners with innovative, high-growth companies that are leveraging technology to solve complex challenges in life sciences, sports technology and health & wellness. With a focus on long-term value creation, the firm provides strategic capital and operational insight to help companies scale breakthrough solutions with global impact. Aviron has partnered closely with Lumonus’ leadership team since inception, supporting the company’s growth and strategic direction.

About Oncology Ventures

Oncology Ventures is a New York-based venture capital firm focused exclusively on advancing innovation in cancer care. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing data infrastructure, digital health solutions, and AI powered technologies that improve the affordability, efficiency, and accessibility of oncology services. With deep expertise in the oncology ecosystem, Oncology Ventures partners with visionary founders to accelerate the transformation of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care delivery worldwide.



Oncology Ventures

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms