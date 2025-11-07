Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Nov 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:29 AM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The sell-off is not canceled but deferred from September and October, or so Wall Street is signaling, as US markets have finally capitulated on the AI trade. Risk-off sees the Nasdaq leading US indices lower.

-It hasn’t been for lack of warning, even the most bullish Tom Lee and his able technician Mark Newton from Fundstrat have been warning of a -5% to -10% pullback possibly across the first two weeks of November. While this process could be painful, if it comes to fruition, they argue it lays the groundwork for a valuation reset and subsequent Santa Rally.

-The US interest rate market is pricing in around -17bps of rate cuts at the December FOMC meeting and about -79bps of cumulative Fed easing through to December 2026.

-Back home, a hawkish Hold at the RBA on Tuesday, while not unexpected, has led investors to start to price out any further rate cuts, at least when it comes to the more rate-sensitive sectors. Info Tech continued its sell-off, down over -3%, bringing it to an annual decline of -3.3%.

-Real estate also fell -2.4%, with consumer discretionary down -1.37%, industrials off -1.4%, and materials off -2.5%.

-At an index level, one might be wondering what all the gloomy faces are about, as it looks set to be flat on the week thanks to financials, up just over 1%, and energy, up 1.4%. 2025 is shaping up as a volatile year depending on how a portfolio is positioned.

-The Australian interest rate market is pricing in -4bps of easing at the RBA’s December meeting and around -20bps of cuts by May 2026.

-Next week sees a plethora of AGM updates, with the October unemployment rate due on November 13, as well as the RBA Deputy Governor speaking on Monday.

-In the US, any news of ending the government shutdown might be taken as a positive, with AI giant Nvidia not set to report earnings until November 19.

-It could well be another big week, folks, so with that in mind, the team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Qube Holdings ((QUB)) has exited the $50mm Strait Link bid.

-Non-bank lender ColCap is acquiring a 14% stake in private credit Revolution to assist in it tripling assets under management.

-Funds warn against Treasure Chalmers intention to stop the $672m Maye Pharma ((MYX)) takeover.

-Cboe Global Markets is selling its Australian assets.

-Australia’s clean energy regulator has issued more than 60k carbon credits to Santos ((STO)) post the start-up of the Moomba carbon capture and storage project.

-Salauda Medical to list on the ASX at $700m after raising $230m in its IPO.

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) has been fined -$5m for not picking up on alleged suspicious trades in electricity futures.

Microsoft has signed a $14.8bn to purchase AI cloud capacity from Sydney-based Iren (US listed).

-Westpac ((WBC)) has sold RAMS loans to KKR-led group for $21bn.

-Droneshield ((DRO)) has won a Latin American defense contract for $25m.

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) is in discussions to sell Keyton stake to Scape.

-Australia Post has appointed Bain & Co for a major restructure.

-ResMed ((RMD)) is doubling US output with a new Indianapolis plant by 2027.

-APA Group ((APA)) is aiming to expand its Victorian gas pipeline to boost supply and reduce reliance on LNG.

-Neo-cloud operator Sharon AI is seeking a pre-IPO capital raising via promissory notes ahead of the planned listing in 1Q26.

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) managed The Infrastructure Fund has signed an agreement to sell its 17.1% indirect stake in ElectraNet to Australian Retirement Trust.

-Private equity firm TPG has acquired a 70% stake in Kinetic for over $4bn from Canadian pension fund OPTrust.

-ASIC has warned post a review into private and public markets there are liquidity concerns about the superannuation sector, as the largest investor in private assets.

-The closure of Rio Tinto’s ((RIO)) Bell Bay aluminium smelter has been delayed for 14 months after a power supply contract extension from the Tasmanian government.

-Bain Capital has regained exclusivity in Perpetual Wealth ((L1G)) deal.

-Alliance Aviation Services ((AQZ)) halted trading after a profit warning due to higher costs.

-Cochlear ((COH)) and ResMed ((RMD)) warn President Trump’s tariff plans risks higher costs, less innovation and supply chain disruption in US healthcare.

-Medibank Private ((MPL)) acquired Better Medical’s 61 clinics for -$159m increasing its primary care network.

-AustralianSuper has taken a 5.5% stake in Mineral Resources ((MIN)).

-CommBank ((CBA)) has cut interest rates for wealthy clients and raised rates for traders.

-New IPO, Carma ((CMA)) slid -7.4% on its ASX debut after a $100m raising placing a $370m value on the used car online platform.

-Light & Wonder ((LNW)) is delisting from Nasdaq with its primary listing shifting to Australia.

-Suncorp Group’s ((SUN)) CEO has called on governments, insurers, banks and property developers to build more climate resilient homes and in safer area.

-Capilano Honey sale auction has been paused due to disappointing indicative offers.

-BlackRock backed Akaysha Energy (battery energy storage systems) will go ahead with its Elaine BESS project in Vic.

-Abercrombie Group has dropped its takeover bid for Humm Group ((HUM)).

-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) is reconsidering its $3bn rail asset sale.

-Zen Energy, backed by Ross Garnaut, is for sale with a renewables portfolio worth around $400m.

-Advanced Energy Minerals has commenced its IPO book build for $307m.

-BrainChip ((BRN)) launched a $30m underwritten placement at 17.5c per share, with an additional $2m via a share purchase plan.

