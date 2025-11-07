Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM
Our top ten news from 30 October 2025 to 06 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – October In Review: Growth Slips Value Rips
Wednesday 05 November 2025
October characterised a big rotation out of tech, healthcare and discretionary sectors into resources in anticipation of an improving global outlook
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-11-2025
Monday 03 November 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – Will China’s Anti-Involution Policy Succeed?
Thursday 06 November 2025
Chinese authorities want to address over-capacity in parts of the domestic economy, but authorities will act cautiously in the face of many uncertainties, T. Rowe Price’s Clarence Li explains
4 – Anti-Vaxxers & China Cloud CSL’s Future
Friday 31 October 2025
Falling vaccination rates in the US prompted a guidance downgrade at CSL, but was the market’s reaction excessive?
5 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 31-10-25
Friday 31 October 2025
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
6 – Insurance Sector’s AI Challenges Have Arrived
Monday 03 November 2025
Australia’s general insurance sector faces its biggest threat in decades as AI-powered ‘agentic commerce’ threatens to bypass established brands entirely, forcing billions in defensive technology spending
7 – Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold
Thursday 30 October 2025
Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technical views on the Nasdaq, ASX200, gold and crude oil
8 – Rudi’s View: Eagers Automotive, Catapult, Fineos, Pro Medicus, Woolworths & More
Thursday 30 October 2025
Updates on Model Portfolios, Best Buys, Top Picks, Sector favourites and Conviction Buys
9 – Australian Banks: Results Season Preview
Thursday 30 October 2025
Back in May, analysts declared Australian banks overvalued. Share prices outperformed since. Heading into the November season, analysts declare banks overvalued
10 – Uranium Week: Washington Backs Westinghouse
Tuesday 04 November 2025
October ended like a bang and not a wimper with the US government and Google offering another leg up for the nuclear power industry