The Market In Numbers – 8 Nov 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 08 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13599.210 0.38% 0.38% 2.31% 3.73% 7.91% All Ordinaries 9031.70 -1.59% -1.59% -1.14% 7.26% 2.95% S&P ASX 200 8769.70 -1.26% -1.26% -0.89% 7.48% 2.66% S&P ASX 300 8714.30 -1.40% -1.40% -1.00% 7.60% 2.83% Communication Services 1848.00 0.47% 0.47% -0.72% 13.56% -0.27% Consumer Discretionary 4108.80 -2.35% -2.35% -9.07% 5.05% -0.83% Consumer Staples 11752.20 -0.09% -0.09% 0.07% -0.14% -3.03% Energy 8724.80 1.00% 1.00% 4.71% 1.18% 0.57% Financials 9721.50 0.08% 0.08% 1.54% 12.85% 2.02% Health Care 35173.80 -1.22% -1.22% -6.00% -21.64% -15.45% Industrials 8411.20 -1.99% -1.99% -0.70% 10.00% 1.11% Info Technology 2572.40 -4.10% -4.10% -12.13% -6.15% -11.32% Materials 19047.90 -2.96% -2.96% 1.23% 18.13% 20.11% Real Estate 3982.40 -2.33% -2.33% -1.80% 5.88% 2.15% Utilities 9938.30 -1.25% -1.25% -0.72% 10.03% 8.72% A-REITs 1829.60 -2.37% -2.37% -1.80% 6.47% 2.16% All Technology Index 3796.10 -4.45% -4.45% -10.19% -0.24% -6.13% Banks 4256.20 1.17% 1.17% 3.50% 18.02% 5.81% Gold Index 15938.40 -0.52% -0.52% -0.88% 89.21% 37.91% Metals & Mining 6520.00 -2.74% -2.74% 1.03% 24.06% 24.89%

The World

Index 08 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9682.57 -0.36% -0.36% 3.55% 18.47% 10.52% DAX30 23569.96 -1.62% -1.62% -1.30% 18.39% -1.42% Hang Seng 26241.83 1.29% 1.29% -2.29% 30.82% 9.01% Nikkei 225 50276.37 -4.07% -4.07% 11.89% 26.02% 24.18% DJIA 46987.10 -1.21% -1.21% 1.27% 10.44% 6.56% S&P500 6728.80 -1.63% -1.63% 0.60% 14.40% 8.44% Nasdaq Comp 23004.54 -3.04% -3.04% 1.52% 19.13% 12.93%

Metals & Minerals

Index 08 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3993.90 1.32% 1.32% 3.44% 52.05% 20.94% Silver (oz) 47.84 1.20% 1.20% 1.67% 58.29% 32.14% Copper (lb) 4.9748 -4.35% -4.35% 1.40% 21.44% -2.37% Aluminium (lb) 1.2904 -1.41% -1.41% 6.15% 12.89% 9.43% Nickel (lb) 6.7305 -1.96% -1.96% -1.53% -5.80% -1.30% Zinc (lb) 1.3851 -0.91% -0.91% 3.66% 2.50% 9.71% Uranium (lb) weekly 82.50 4.56% 4.56% -0.30% 14.58% 4.90% Iron Ore (t) 105.08 -0.55% -0.55% -0.26% 1.19% 11.21%

Energy

Index 08 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 59.58 -1.34% -1.34% -5.64% -14.25% -9.07% Brent Crude 63.52 -1.20% -1.20% -4.82% -12.46% -4.91%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

