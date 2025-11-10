ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.835 13.27% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 15.740 -9.38% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.150 12.75% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.180 -7.69% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 25.000 11.01% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.610 -5.92% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.560 10.25% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.580 -4.27% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.655 9.60% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.160 -2.32% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.510 9.56% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.240 -2.18% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.200 9.22% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 25.900 -2.15% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.020 9.09% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.245 -2.00% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.365 8.96% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.700 -1.82% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.930 8.43% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.945 -1.77% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.290 8.22% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.580 -1.65% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.820 8.01% SGH – SGH LIMITED 45.840 -1.59% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.380 7.85% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.520 -1.43% DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED 3.460 7.79% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.930 -1.28% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.930 7.43% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 30.490 -1.26% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.340 7.01% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.570 -1.15% XYZ – BLOCK INC 101.710 6.93% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.720 -1.09% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.350 6.61% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.455 -1.09% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.590 6.44% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.900 -1.08% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.205 6.17% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 24.560 -1.01%

