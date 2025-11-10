ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.835
|13.27%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|15.740
|-9.38%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.150
|12.75%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.180
|-7.69%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|25.000
|11.01%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.610
|-5.92%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.560
|10.25%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|14.580
|-4.27%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.655
|9.60%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.160
|-2.32%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|9.510
|9.56%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.240
|-2.18%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.200
|9.22%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|25.900
|-2.15%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.020
|9.09%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.245
|-2.00%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.365
|8.96%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.700
|-1.82%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.930
|8.43%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.945
|-1.77%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.290
|8.22%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.580
|-1.65%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.820
|8.01%
|SGH – SGH LIMITED
|45.840
|-1.59%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.380
|7.85%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|5.520
|-1.43%
|DNL – DYNO NOBEL LIMITED
|3.460
|7.79%
|AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
|6.930
|-1.28%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.930
|7.43%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|30.490
|-1.26%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.340
|7.01%
|GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
|2.570
|-1.15%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|101.710
|6.93%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|12.720
|-1.09%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|9.350
|6.61%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.455
|-1.09%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.590
|6.44%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|32.900
|-1.08%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.205
|6.17%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|24.560
|-1.01%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On