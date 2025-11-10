New Samsung research reveals Australians’ passion for art persists despite cost-of-living pressures

PR NewsWire | 10:45 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Australians continue to feel cost of living pressures[1], new research from Samsung Australia indicates that the nation’s appetite for art remains strong, suggesting that in challenging times people turn to art for inspiration. A third (34%) of Australian respondents – rising to almost half (48%) for those aged 25-35 years old – are currently dreaming of the day they get to travel to Paris to visit The Louvre, while nearly half (48%) of 25-35 years old respondents aspire to own a famous piece of art, even if they admit it’s unrealistic[2].

The new insights also highlight a growing desire to be exposed to fine art every day, despite the finer things in life feeling increasingly out of reach for many Australians. Nearly half (45%) of respondents say they’d like to have more art in their home[3], while over a third (38%) of respondents say they enjoy visiting art galleries on the weekend to relax and feel inspired.

According to Simon Howe, Director of Audio Visual at Samsung Australia, bringing world-class art into Australians’ homes has been a long-standing mission for the company. Since pioneering the concept of Art TVs via The Frame TV and Samsung Art Store[4] in 2017; Samsung has continually evolved its Art TV offering to help more Australians curate their own collections, enhance their home décor, and feel inspired, all through their Samsung TVs at home. In fact, in 2025, 90% of Samsung’s TV line-up features the Art Store[5], transforming more TVs into beautifully curated pieces of art when not being watched.

"The Frame TV and the Art Store were a revolutionary pairing that brought the calibre of MoMA, The Met, and Tate Modern into Australian living rooms," said Mr. Howe. "The aim was to provide Australians with a virtual pass to access works from the world’s most talented artists spread across various countries, all from the comfort of home. Today, Australians purchase more Frame TVs per capita than any other country[6] reflecting a local appreciation for fine arts and culture steeped in human creativity."

Mr. Howe added that for Samsung, the goal has always been to make world-class art more accessible, personal, and part of everyday life. "Australians are increasingly looking to the technology in their homes not just for function, but to elevate their living spaces and reflect personal style. We also know people want to feel relaxed and inspired at home — and art plays a huge role in creating that atmosphere."

While generative AI art capabilities are increasingly available, Samsung insights reveal 60% of Australians worry that AI-generated art could pose a threat to human creativity and culture[7]. This further highlights the strong value Australians place on authentic, human-made works of art.

Today, Samsung’s Art Store features over 3,000 pieces of curated artworks from more than 800 artists and 70 world-class galleries and museums[8]. With the Art Store available on Samsung’s range of Neo QLED, 8K & 4K, and select QLED 4K TVs, artists like Australia’s Mulga and Sarrita King can be showcased alongside new curated collections from the 2025 Art Basel Paris Fair in TV sizes spanning 43" up to 115". Continuing to enhance art experiences, Samsung has also released new innovations such as the Wireless One Connect Box[9] and Glare-Free[10] coating, both available on The Frame Pro and Neo QLED QN990F models, enabling Australians to display art via the Art Store cable-free like a true gallery piece.

"With almost half (46%) of our research respondents saying they like when they receive compliments on the art in their home[11], Samsung will continue to drive the Art TV category forward, bringing new ways for more Australians to feel inspired in their homes," Mr Howe concludes.

Samsung has been the Global No. 1 TV brand for 19 consecutive years[12] and was recently voted the Best TV Brand via Finder’s Most Satisfied Customer Awards for the fifth consecutive year. To find out more about Samsung’s Art TVs and Samsung Art Store, visit samsung.com/au/tvs

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at? news.samsung.com

