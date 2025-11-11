ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 11 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|138.820
|10.99%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|11.640
|-8.49%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|17.370
|10.36%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|163.400
|-6.59%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.400
|9.59%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|45.800
|-5.22%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.240
|7.83%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|56.380
|-4.47%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.440
|7.50%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.110
|-4.13%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.690
|6.55%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|23.800
|-3.88%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|46.920
|5.96%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.160
|-3.61%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.080
|5.88%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.740
|-3.20%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.210
|5.74%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|14.810
|-3.20%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.630
|5.43%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|29.580
|-2.28%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.880
|4.73%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.210
|-2.09%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.930
|4.49%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.830
|-2.08%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|136.520
|4.33%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|7.170
|-2.05%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.110
|4.23%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|35.900
|-1.97%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.240
|4.02%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.800
|-1.91%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|68.120
|3.84%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.710
|-1.90%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.720
|3.60%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.080
|-1.89%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.970
|3.19%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.630
|-1.81%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|25.990
|3.18%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.910
|-1.80%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.300
|3.17%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.310
|-1.67%
