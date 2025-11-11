ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 11 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 138.820 10.99% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 11.640 -8.49% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 17.370 10.36% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 163.400 -6.59% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.400 9.59% 360 – LIFE360 INC 45.800 -5.22% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 7.83% ASX – ASX LIMITED 56.380 -4.47% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.440 7.50% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.110 -4.13% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.690 6.55% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.800 -3.88% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 46.920 5.96% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.160 -3.61% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.080 5.88% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.740 -3.20% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.210 5.74% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.810 -3.20% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.630 5.43% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.580 -2.28% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.880 4.73% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.210 -2.09% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.930 4.49% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.830 -2.08% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 136.520 4.33% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.170 -2.05% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.110 4.23% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 35.900 -1.97% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.240 4.02% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.800 -1.91% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 68.120 3.84% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.710 -1.90% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.720 3.60% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.080 -1.89% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.970 3.19% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.630 -1.81% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 25.990 3.18% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.910 -1.80% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.300 3.17% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.310 -1.67%

