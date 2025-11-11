Diplomacy gets delicious: Consulate General of Italy partners with Aperol Spritz as the ‘Official Taste of Italian Summer’ Down Under

PR NewsWire | 9:25 AM

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – For the first time in Australia, the Italian Consulate General has partnered with Aperol, the number one cocktail in Italy, to share the official taste of Italian summer Down Under.

To celebrate the launch of Italian Summer Down Under, the Italian Consulate invited Aussies to raise an Aperol Spritz over the weekend. Taking summer to the streets of Sydney and Melbourne, a parade of Aperol waiters descended on the two cities offering complimentary Aperol Spritzes. The waiters were spotted at popular Sydney locations like Watsons Bay, Bondi Beach and Circular Quay while in Melbourne they travelled to St Kilda Pier, Federation Square and Hozier Lane.

The Consul General, Gianluca Rubagotti said: "The aperitif is more than a drink—it’s a ritual pause between a day’s work and night’s promise. Few capture this better than the Aperol Spritz. Its magic lies not just in the glass, but in the company, – picture it paired with a plate of prosciutto crudo di Parma o San Daniele, green Castelvetrano olives, and Parmigiano-Reggiano shards drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar from Modena. From Venice to Sydney, Aperol Spritz and its culinary companions remind us that summer is best served slowly, with flavour and friends."

Jacopo Borsa, Managing Director – Australia at Campari Group, said: "Aperol is proud to be championing this aperitivo moment by bringing over a century of heritage and Italian flair to every glass. Partnering with the Italian Consulate General marks a cultural milestone: aperitivo is no longer just a taste of Italy, it’s becoming part of the Australian summer lifestyle."

For those looking to get a flavour of Italy this summer; slow living, long lunches, and Aperitivo culture, consider this your sign to enjoy the sun on your back and bask in the glow of Italian summer right here in Australia.

About Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its affiliates ("Campari Group"), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group’s portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Campari Group is a contributor to DrinkWise Australia, an independent, not-for-profit organisation focusing on helping to bring about a healthier and safer drinking culture in Australia. Please see more information on https://drinkwise.org.au/

