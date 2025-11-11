Macquarie Group: Not As Bad As It Looks

Australia | 10:30 AM

Macquarie Group posted a first half miss, sparking a sell-off, but green asset write-downs were mostly to blame and FY26 guidance has been retained.

-Macquarie Group’s first half misses by -10%

-Green asset write-downs the main culprit, FY26 guidance retained

-Significant performance fees ahead

-When the end for the operational soft patch?

By Greg Peel

Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) first half FY26 earnings missed consensus by around -10%, as did the interim dividend, leading to a -6% selldown of the shares on the day.

Brokers are nonetheless circumspect, citing a number of moving parts within the result, and noting full year guidance has been retained.

It’s Not Easy Being Green

The miss was to a great extent due to -$150m in write-downs of the book value of the Cero solar energy and Corio wind energy businesses, leaving the two valued at $900m and $300m respectively, and prior year gains of $300m for green assets not being repeated.

Cero and Corio have been moved from under the Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) banner into Macquarie Corporate as a prelude to a (hopefully) rapid divestment, although Ord Minnett suggests whether those book values can be realised in the sale process remains an open question.

On the reasons behind the move of existing green assets (on balance sheet) into Corporate, management said this was to allow MAM to fully focus on developing its green assets fiduciary capabilities.

The write-downs and movement of assets resulted in a -$2.13bn loss for the Corporate division, which was 38% greater than the loss posted in the first half FY25.

Morgan Stanley suggests the transfer implies that MAM spent -$440m in FY25 on green asset development costs.

Costly Investment

Outside of Corporate, Commodities & Global Markets (CGM) had the softest first half divisional result, with its net profit contribution down -15% year on year, some -18% below consensus.

While CGM’s operating income was broadly in-line with the prior year, the result 'miss' was driven by higher operating expenses (-$200m) related to: 1) increased investment in CGM’s core platform; 2) remediation-related spend, and 3) significant transaction-related costs.

Morgans notes while some of these costs will plateau near term, management did say elevated platform investment spend is expected to run for a couple of years. This reflects Macquarie’s aim to build scalability and synergy across the CGM platform, which is needed to support its global ambitions.

Revenue in the commodities segment of the CGM division also proved harder to come by, Ord Minnett points out, as more players entered the US and European oil and gas trading market, although growth in the financial markets business provided some buffer against the commodities segment slowdown.

This is a disappointing CGM result, Morgan Stanley says, given softer income on higher capital consumed. Timing of asset finance platform costs step-up and commodities income recognition should see a better second half.

Fee Performance

The key positive from the result was the strong MAM performance fee outcome, which was underpinned by the sale of the AirTrunk data centre assets and the divestment of Korean industrial gas producer DIG Airgas in the period.

Ord Minnett notes the more recent sale of the Aligned Data Centre assets to a consortium of infrastructure investors will generate performance fees in the next few years, and the accounting and timing recognition options for these could provide a buffer against revenue weakness in other segments of the group.

The agreed divestment of MAM funds' stake in Aligned Data Centers goes a long way to underwriting the next three or so years of performance fees, Jarden suggests.

Morgan Stanley agrees performance fees from MAM funds in Aligned should start in the second half and support earnings for several years.

However, Jarden was surprised to see some already recognised in the first half.

Other Businesses

Macquarie Bank reported an increase in its loan portfolio of circa 11%, most of which came from home loans, funded by deposit growth of circa 12%.

As with its larger retail sector peers in Australia, its net interest margin was squeezed by competition in the home loan segment, Ord Minnett notes.

Banking & Financial Services (BFS) continues to motor along nicely, Jarden suggests, “beating up” the major banks.

Macquarie Capital’s profit, up 91% year on year, benefitted from higher investment related income (up $164m) due to growth in Macquarie’s Private Credit portfolio (and higher repayment income), and also increased M&A fee and commission income.

Public markets’ assets under management of $543bn was down -2% half on half, with net outflows and forex movements more than offsetting positive markets, Jarden notes.

The previously announced sale of US/Euro public markets to Nomura (settlement due in the fourth quarter) should remove around -$285bn assets under management and -$100m of earnings, which will impact in FY27, but with a $400m gain on sale in FY26.

Private markets markets’ assets under management of $417bn, was up 7% half on half, with real estate up 15% and infrastructure equity 7%, supported by positive markets and new inflows $10.7bn.

Jarden notes recycling capital out of public markets is expected to drive better growth from private assets, across industries of core expertise, with $23.5bn of equity to deploy.