Agilent and University of Melbourne Unveil Innovation Hub to Advance Environmental Research and Population Health

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Partnership underscores Agilent’s expansion across Asia, including recent establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) within flagship university campuses in South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced the launch of its new Agilent Innovation Hub in partnership with the University of Melbourne, acting through the Australian Laboratory for Emerging Contaminants (ALEC). The hub integrates Agilent’s next-generation technologies, including an extensive portfolio of Infinity III Liquid Chromatography (LC) systems and ALEC’s research expertise in the critical area of environmental health and safety.     

(from left) Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President of APAC Sales at Agilent, and Assoc. Prof. Brad Clarke from the University of Melbourne, at the official unveiling of the Agilent Innovation Hub in Australia.
"This collaboration with Agilent shows what’s possible when academia and industry work hand in hand. It allows us to move beyond measuring known contaminants toward discovering the thousands of unregulated chemicals that may be circulating in our environment and bodies. That knowledge is essential for protecting communities and informing smart regulation." Said Assoc. Prof. Brad Clarke at University of Melbourne.

This marks the second collaboration between Agilent and the University of Melbourne in the context of emerging contaminant research addressing Australia’s priorities in improving population health. Under the technical refresh program, led by renowned Australian environmental scientist Assoc. Prof. Brad Clarke, research will tackle new pollutants, from synthetic per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to microplastics and flame retardants, driving cutting-edge solutions developed in Australia for Australia.

"We are proud to launch the Agilent Innovation Hub with ALEC, advancing biomonitoring insights while driving environmental research to improve population health in Australia. Leveraging our 6495C Triple Quad LC and LDIR systems, we’ve pioneered ultra-trace detection, achieving world-class breakthroughs in parts per quadrillion (PPQ)-level quantitation of PFAS and microplastics in drinking water[1]. This partnership further solidifies Agilent’s leadership in innovation and reinforces our strategic expansion across Asia, following the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) within flagship university campuses in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia." Said Bharat Bhardwaj, vice president of APAC sales at Agilent.

At the heart of the Agilent Innovation Hub is a commitment to strengthening the discovery pipeline by combining new capabilities across InfinityLab Assist Technology, InfinityLab Level Sensing, InfinityLab Sample ID Reader, and high-resolution Revident Quadruple Time of Flight LC/MS. Together, these innovations elevate automation and accuracy, allowing scientists to identify previously undetected compounds with unmatched precision. 

Since 2017, Agilent’s long-term collaboration with Assoc. Prof. Brad Clarke has driven continuous innovation, from early studies using Agilent’s 6495B Triple Quad LC/MS system to a pivotal 2019 application note publication. This momentum led to the 2020 establishment of the ALEC research facility, with Agilent as one of its founding industry partners, further advancing Australia’s leadership in environmental analysis and sustainable scientific innovation.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Grace Thong

Agilent Technologies                                                                           

+65 9688 2152

grace.thong@agilent.com

 

[1] https://www.agilent.com/cs/library/applications/an-pfas-drinking-water-6495-tq-5994-5797en-agilent.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOooMHm46D-DGX8zRzQoEPHbaWuASQ-raoAv_dmtC-MriYlawsHBa
