ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-11-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|51.230
|9.19%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|39.810
|-13.08%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|59.420
|-7.52%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.320
|6.45%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.310
|-5.43%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.350
|4.44%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.390
|-4.98%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.650
|4.43%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.770
|-4.94%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.970
|4.30%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.930
|-4.42%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|16.610
|4.01%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|21.200
|-4.38%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|26.770
|3.88%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|65.340
|-4.08%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.270
|3.85%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.180
|-4.07%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|3.720
|3.62%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.590
|-4.07%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.830
|3.55%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.650
|-3.93%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.300
|3.45%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.570
|-3.68%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|30.600
|3.45%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.750
|-3.31%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.410
|3.43%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.900
|-3.09%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.910
|3.41%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.940
|-3.09%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.310
|3.15%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|11.280
|-3.09%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|3.750
|3.02%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|33.150
|-3.07%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.860
|2.99%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|158.380
|-3.07%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.740
|2.78%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.180
|-3.05%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.730
|2.69%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.130
|-3.05%
