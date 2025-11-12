ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 51.230 9.19% 360 – LIFE360 INC 39.810 -13.08% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 9.09% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 59.420 -7.52% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.320 6.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.310 -5.43% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.350 4.44% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.390 -4.98% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.650 4.43% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.770 -4.94% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.970 4.30% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.930 -4.42% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.610 4.01% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 21.200 -4.38% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 26.770 3.88% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 65.340 -4.08% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.270 3.85% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.180 -4.07% IPH – IPH LIMITED 3.720 3.62% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.590 -4.07% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.830 3.55% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.650 -3.93% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.300 3.45% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.570 -3.68% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.600 3.45% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.750 -3.31% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.410 3.43% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.900 -3.09% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.910 3.41% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.940 -3.09% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.310 3.15% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 11.280 -3.09% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.750 3.02% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 33.150 -3.07% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.860 2.99% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 158.380 -3.07% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.740 2.78% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.180 -3.05% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.730 2.69% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.130 -3.05%

