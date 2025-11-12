Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 12, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AEE AMC APE AUE BMN BPT CEH COV CSL HRZ LNW (2) LOT M7T NDO NEU NXG OMA QAN WDS

AEE AURA ENERGY LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.20

Petra Capital rates ((AEE)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital retains a Buy rating and 38c target and sees Aura Energy as the preferred uranium exploration exposure on the ASX.

The analyst anticipates an increase in the resource at Tiris to boost the project's output as well as upside potential to scale in Mauritania.

Short term, the departure of the CEO is flagged to weigh on the stock.

This report was published on November 6, 2025.

Target price is $0.38 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.18

If AEE meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 90% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

AMC AMCOR PLC

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $12.94

Jarden rates ((AMC)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden reinstates coverage on Amcor with an Overweight rating following improved financial disclosure post the Berry Global Group acquisition.

September quarter FY26 core EPS of US18c delivered at the midpoint of guidance, helping restore investor confidence, suggests the broker.

The analysts highlight softer group volumes but stronger cost control and synergy benefits that supported earnings, with full-year EPS guidance maintained at US80-83c. Jarden expects earnings skewed to the second half as cost savings offset weaker volumes.

While leverage is expected to peak in 1H26, stronger free cash flow and asset sales are expected to aid deleveraging.

Jarden resumes with $15.90 target.

This report was published on November 6, 2025.

Target price is $15.90 Current Price is $12.94 Difference: $2.96

If AMC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $16.41, suggesting upside of 26.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 80.04 cents and EPS of 124.88 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 123.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 79.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 83.62 cents and EPS of 134.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 139.1, implying annual growth of 12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 81.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $31.59

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

October new vehicle sales rose 0.7%, with industry volumes remaining stronger than expected by Canaccord Genuity, despite cycling record 2024 levels.

The broker believes full-year 2025 is on track to marginally set a new record, providing a solid backdrop for Eagers Automotive’s FY25 performance.

While the monthly VFACTS data are less relevant for the company following the CanadaOne Auto acquisition, note the analysts, strong industry volumes should support margins by reducing discounting pressure.

VFACTS stands for Vehicle Facts, a monthly report published by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) in Australia.

Unchanged $33.60 target and Buy rating.

This report was published on November 6, 2025.

Target price is $33.60 Current Price is $31.59 Difference: $2.01

If APE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $31.76, suggesting upside of 0.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 76.00 cents and EPS of 104.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 100.3, implying annual growth of 27.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 74.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 95.00 cents and EPS of 140.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 123.2, implying annual growth of 22.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 82.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

