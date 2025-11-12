Mashd N Kutcher unveil official McHappy Day soundtrack

PR NewsWire | 3:14 PM

List StockArray ( )

Featuring the voices of families supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities – hear it at Macca’s this Saturday and help make a difference!

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With just days to go until McHappy Day, iconic Aussie DJ Mashd N Kutcher has dropped the official McHappy Day 2025 anthem – a big tune with an even bigger purpose: supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

jwplayer.key=”3Fznr2BGJZtpwZmA+81lm048ks6+0NjLXyDdsO2YkfE=” Mashd N Kutcher drops the official McHappy Day 2025 anthem, supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) jwplayer(‘myplayer1’).setup({file: ‘https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2820437/Mashd_N_Kutcher_x_Maccas___McHappy_Day_2025.mp4’, image: ‘https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2820437/Mashd_N_Kutcher_x_Maccas___McHappy_Day_2025.mp4?p=medium’, autostart:’false’, stretching : ‘uniform’, width: ‘512’, height: ‘288’});

Created in collaboration with Macca’s, the track is more than just music – it’s a celebration of courage, community and kindness, brought to life through Mashd N Kutcher’s signature genre-blending style.



Matt James, lead DJ of Mashd N Kutcher at Ronald McDonald House South Brisbane for collaboration with Macca’s Australia

What makes it truly special? It features the real voices of children and families staying at Ronald McDonald House South Brisbane – from chatter around the dinner table and giggles in the playground to their very own remix of the iconic "ba da ba ba ba" jingle.

It’s a powerful reminder of what McHappy Day is all about: bringing Aussies together to support families with children who are ill or injured when they need it most.

The track is live on Mashd N Kutcher and Macca’s social channels and will be playing in Macca’s restaurants nationwide this McHappy Day (Saturday, 15 November).

Mashd N Kutcher lead, Matt James shared: "This song means a lot to me. Visiting the team and families at Ronald McDonald House was truly inspiring – their positivity, resilience and the way they support each other is incredible.

"Seeing the kids light up while playing instruments, sharing laughs and even singing the Macca’s jingle was magic. It was a privilege to bring a little fun into their day, and I think that magic shines through in the track. I hope it makes people smile and inspires them to get involved and donate to McHappy Day this Saturday."

Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia added: "McHappy Day is a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when we come together. This year, we wanted to do something bold, fresh and fun – and this track absolutely delivers.

"We’re inviting every Aussie to head into their local Macca’s this Saturday, hear the track, join the fun and buy a Big Mac – all to support a cause that’s so close to our hearts."

Here’s how you can get involved and turn up the feel-good factor this McHappy Day:

Share the soundtrack - Head to Mashd N Kutcher, McDonald’s Australia and RMHC Australia socials to hear the official McHappy Day 2025 track. Share it far and wide!

Head to and Australia socials to hear the official McHappy Day 2025 track. Share it far and wide! Step up for smiles – Pick up Silly Socks for $6.50 featuring iconic heritage characters, Grimace and Hamburglar.

– Pick up Silly Socks for featuring iconic heritage characters, Grimace and Hamburglar. Wear your heart on your head – Grab a Bucket Hat for $3.95 from select stores, featuring the iconic McDonaldland characters, available in two colours.

– Grab a Bucket Hat for from select stores, featuring the iconic McDonaldland characters, available in two colours. Lend a hand – Purchase Helping Hands for $2 , $10 or $50 . Colour it in and display it proudly in-restaurant or at home.

– Purchase Helping Hands for , or . Colour it in and display it proudly in-restaurant or at home. Click, tap, donate - Visit mchappyday.org.au/donate to make a quick contribution. The easiest way to spread smiles far and wide.

- Visit mchappyday.org.au/donate to make a quick contribution. The easiest way to spread smiles far and wide. Buy a Big Mac, with a BIGGER purpose – On McHappy Day, $2 from every Big Mac sold (solo or in a meal) goes directly to RMHC. That’s a smile with every mouthful!

Organised by McDonald’s Australia, McHappy Day is the largest annual fundraiser for RMHC Australia. Since launching in 1991, McHappy Day has raised over $79 million, helping more than 69,000 families every year through RMHC. But with thousands more families needing support, McHappy Day donations are more important than ever.

Supporting McHappy Day helps fund essential RMHC Programs like Houses, Family Rooms, Family Retreats, Hospitality Carts and the Learning Program – all designed to provide families comfort, care and support when and where they need it most.

Want to be a part of the magic? Visit: http://www.mchappyday.org.au/ to learn more and head to Mashd N Kutcher and Macca’s channels to watch the video clip for the song.

ENDS

RMHC Family Stories

One family that has benefited from the support of RMHC is 14-year-old, Sam, who was flown to Townsville University Hospital in critical condition after a shark attack on Thursday Island. While Sam undergoes treatment, his mum, Shanna has been able to stay at Ronald McDonald House Townsville. Sam’s story is a stark reminder of how quickly life can change, and the vital role of RMHC for families across Australia.

Sam’s Mum, Shanna says: "Since my son’s accident, as a Mum, I’ve found myself stepping into so many roles I never could have imagined. Throughout it all, Ronald McDonald House has provided me with a safe space from the chaos. With it being just a five-minute walk from the Hospital, this has allowed me to stay close to my son, and if I’m needed, I’m never too far away. The house is where I can take off my armour, breathe, refresh, and gather myself, before I need to return. Ronald McDonald House has given me the strength to show up for my boy, day after day – and I couldn’t be more thankful."

17-year-old Ethan has defied the odds through three cancer diagnoses and spent more than 600 nights at Ronald McDonald House Monash. Now cancer-free, Ethan’s story has come full circle. After meeting McDonald’s Licensees, Tim and Jen Peut at the RMHC Gala Ball and expressing his wish of having a job just like his friends, he landed his first job at his local Macca’s in Sale, Victoria just four days later – marking the next chapter of his journey.

Ethan’s Mum, Mindy on their journey with Ronald McDonald House Charities: "Ronald McDonald House has been a home away from home. Unfortunately, it isn’t something that people know about unless they use it. So that’s why we want to be the voice, to show people that it’s out there and it’s for people to use. We’ve also had the pleasure of using the Ronald McDonald House Learning Program. This has helped Ethan and his sister, Lilly both in a subject or two subjects, each of choice. We’ve also been a part of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Program since Ethan was two years old. We stayed at Fiona Lodge, which was absolutely great for the fact that we were concentrating on medical things, schoolwork, and work."

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms