Treasure Chest: Pro Medicus

Brokers reassess Pro Medicus after share price correction

Quiet period offsets long-term growth momentum and contract wins

AI, cloud certification, and flagship deployments strengthen outlook

By Danielle Ecuyer

Bell Potter

Pro Medicus ((PME))

A traditionally quieter period for new contract wins has collided with a souring of sentiment around higher valuation quality companies including Pro Medicus.

Sentiment and profit-taking are as much a part of the suite of investing variables that can impact share prices as are fundamentals.

Pro Medicus, along with a suite of other high-profile ‘expensive’ (i.e. high valuation price-to-earnings multiples) stocks, has been in the proverbial dog’s box since mid-July when the share price touched an all-time high of $336.