Treasure Chest: Pro Medicus

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is Pro Medicus.

  • Brokers reassess Pro Medicus after share price correction
  • Quiet period offsets long-term growth momentum and contract wins
  • AI, cloud certification, and flagship deployments strengthen outlook

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

Bell Potter

The subject:

Pro Medicus ((PME))

A traditionally quieter period for new contract wins has collided with a souring of sentiment around higher valuation quality companies including Pro Medicus.

Equipment-In-Hospital

Equipment-In-Hospital

More info:

Sentiment and profit-taking are as much a part of the suite of investing variables that can impact share prices as are fundamentals.

Pro Medicus, along with a suite of other high-profile ‘expensive’ (i.e. high valuation price-to-earnings multiples) stocks, has been in the proverbial dog’s box since mid-July when the share price touched an all-time high of $336.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

