ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|6.720
|15.27%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.250
|-31.40%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|21.460
|11.65%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.980
|-10.84%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.780
|10.20%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|127.360
|-9.03%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.450
|9.85%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.680
|-8.11%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|13.130
|7.36%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.060
|-7.52%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|61.770
|6.32%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|10.140
|-7.06%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.020
|5.15%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.920
|-5.50%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.230
|5.09%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.130
|-5.15%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.420
|5.00%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.750
|-5.00%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.770
|4.05%
|VCX – VICINITY CENTRES
|2.500
|-4.94%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|143.000
|3.83%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|36.940
|-4.92%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|5.390
|3.65%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.480
|-4.62%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.800
|3.50%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.940
|-4.60%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|23.120
|3.49%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|5.800
|-4.45%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.980
|3.46%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|134.380
|-4.15%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|31.650
|3.43%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.820
|-4.08%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|13.730
|3.23%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.530
|-4.03%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.850
|3.19%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|9.240
|-3.95%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.260
|3.11%
|CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
|4.160
|-3.93%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|11.850
|3.04%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|6.130
|-3.92%
