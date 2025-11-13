ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.720 15.27% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.250 -31.40%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.460 11.65% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.980 -10.84%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.780 10.20% XRO – XERO LIMITED 127.360 -9.03%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 9.85% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.680 -8.11%
FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 13.130 7.36% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.060 -7.52%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 61.770 6.32% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.140 -7.06%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.020 5.15% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.920 -5.50%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 7.230 5.09% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.130 -5.15%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.420 5.00% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.750 -5.00%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.770 4.05% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.500 -4.94%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 143.000 3.83% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 36.940 -4.92%
APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.390 3.65% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.480 -4.62%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.800 3.50% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.940 -4.60%
BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.120 3.49% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 5.800 -4.45%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.980 3.46% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 134.380 -4.15%
BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 31.650 3.43% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.820 -4.08%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 13.730 3.23% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.530 -4.03%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.850 3.19% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.240 -3.95%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.260 3.11% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.160 -3.93%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 11.850 3.04% SGP – STOCKLAND 6.130 -3.92%

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

