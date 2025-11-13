Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 13, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 2:19 PM

REA REA GROUP LIMITED

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $204.25

Jarden rates ((REA)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

REA Group’s 1Q26 revenue rose 4% to $429m, broadly in line with Jarden’s expectations, while earnings (EBITDA) of $254m were marginally ahead.

The broker notes residential yield growth of 13% met forecasts, offsetting softer performance from India, where revenues declined -20%. Cost control is seen as a positive, with full-year guidance unchanged following the removal of Housing Edge from forecasts.

Jarden trims FY26 EBITDA and EPS forecasts by -0.6% and -1.1%, respectively, and lowers its target to $207 from $212. The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight after recent share price underperformance.

This report was published on November 7, 2025.

Target price is $207.00 Current Price is $204.25 Difference: $2.75

If REA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $257.89, suggesting upside of 28.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 349.00 cents and EPS of 498.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 500.4, implying annual growth of -2.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 293.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 407.80 cents and EPS of 582.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 584.3, implying annual growth of 16.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 342.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

VHM VHM LIMITED

Mineral Sands - Overnight Price: $0.54

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VHM)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity has pushed the timing for NdPr deficits to 2026 on slower growth in EV sales. Some offset from a rise in rare earth demand for humanoid robotics is envisaged, but not until the 2030s.

The broker cut forecasts for NdPr oxides until 2030, including -22% decline in FY25 and -23% in FY26 and also made significant cuts to forecasts for Dysprosium and Terbium throughout the forecast period.

Overall, the broker believes stronger pricing momentum is required to drive broader equity moves in the rare earths sector.

Target price for VHM is raised to $1.15 from $1.05. Speculative Buy maintained.

This report was published on November 7, 2025.

Target price is $1.15 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: $0.61

If VHM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 113% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

VYS VYSARN LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.63

Petra Capital rates ((VYS)) as No Rating (-1) -

Petra Capital outlines an upgrade in its target price for Vysarn on the back of changed assumptions around the outlook for the emerging Asset Management business, which is pending approval for the development of a groundwater asset in the Pilbara.

With growing concerns around water security in the Pilbara region, including Port Hedland, the broker sees Asset Management's Kariyarra Water Scheme JV as being in the "right place at the right time".

There is believed to be considerable upside potential if Vysarn can achieve its growth strategy to develop into an integrated end-to-end water solutions provider.

Target price lifts to 69c from 59c. Buy rating unchanged.

This report was published on November 12, 2025.

Target price is $0.69 Current Price is $0.63 Difference: $0.06

If VYS meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.23.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

