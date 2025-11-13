Renowned Launches to Unite RateMyAgent and Curated Social to Lead Local Expert Marketing Movement in Real Estate

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

List StockArray ( )

New brand emerges to help real estate agencies and their agents win trust, visibility, and listings

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned , a reenvisioned real estate industry brand, launches today, uniting two of the industry’s most proven and trusted platforms – RateMyAgent and Curated Social – into one powerful, integrated solution. Together, Renowned now offers a suite of solutions designed to power Local Expert Marketing (LEM), a category that defines how real estate agents can win more deals by staying visible, building trust, and amplifying local market expertise – automatically. RateMyAgent will continue to be the brand for consumers as they research, identify, and leave reviews for agents.

Renowned is the first integrated suite of solutions built to power Local Expert Marketing, or LEM, a movement in real estate based on a strategic discipline designed to help real estate professionals build visibility, trust, and local authority across the digital channels that matter.

"Renowned helps agencies turn agent performance into presence and presence into growth," said Jim Crisera, CEO of Renowned. "By combining verified reputation data with automated, done-for-you marketing, we help their agents win more listings."

Market shifts raise the stakes

The emergence of Local Expert Marketing reflects recent changes in the real estate market. Data from Cotality, formerly Corelogic, in the year to October 2025 shows total housing stock levels are 20% below the 5 year average, and 15% below 2024 levels. New listings are also down nearly 8% in this period.

With increased competition for fewer listings, the differentiating factor for success appears to be shifting. According to a 2025 survey of over 1,000 Australian home buyers and sellers by RateMyAgent, when asked for the single biggest factor in their decision to choose an agent, the top answer was ‘local knowledge and expertise’.

Avi Khan, Group CEO of Ray White Daisy Hill, Ray White AKG, Ray White Brookwater, Ray White Greater Springfield and Ray White Marsden, said, "The market today rewards the agents who stay consistently visible and trusted in their local area, that’s what wins the listing before the first conversation even happens. The challenge is that level of consistency takes time, and most agents are already stretched and don’t have the skill set to market themselves. What Renowned has done is take that marketing discipline and automate it. Our agents can stay focused on selling, while their reputation is being built and maintained 24/7 in the background."

A repeatable system to win deals

The Local Expert Marketing solutions that Renowned offers help agents earn top-of-mind awareness, and attract clients instead of chasing leads.

Renowned helps agencies ensure that their agents:

Stay visible without being online 24/7

Build digital trust through verified reviews and transaction history

Earn top-of-mind awareness with clients before the first conversation

Appear across vital digital channels with automated, reputation-based content

Show up in AI search and assistant tools when clients look for local agents

Connecting the entire marketing ecosystem

Renowned connects every stage of the agent marketing process. The platform captures reviews through RateMyAgent, converts sales activity and local insights into ready-to-publish content via Curated Social, and automates distribution across digital platforms, including social media, AI search and assistance tools, Google Business Profiles, agency websites, and more.

"While other companies offer point solutions such as a review site, a design platform, or a posting tool, Renowned addresses the full agent marketing lifecycle, automating its Local Expert Marketing solutions across social media, search, and agency websites," said Joe Duenat, EVP of Strategy at Renowned and co-founder of Curated Social.

Learn more about Renowned and its suite of Local Expert Marketing solutions at renowned.com .

About Renowned

Renowned is the real estate industry’s first fully integrated suite of Local Expert Marketing (LEM) solutions. Its LEM platform includes the award-winning, consumer-facing brand RateMyAgent and Curated Social. Renowned’s automated LEM engine turns verified reviews, past performance, listings, and hyperlocal insights into content that wins trust and builds agent reputation across the digital channels that matter most. By delivering always-on, done-for-you marketing, Renowned helps agencies improve agent recruiting, retention, and results. Learn more at renowned.com .

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms