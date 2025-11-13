Starwood Capital Group, Doma Infrastructure Group and Telstra InfraCo Announce Agreement to Develop 62MW AI-Optimised Data Centre in Western Sydney

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Development Approval has been secured for the Minchinbury site, which will support 62MW of IT load within an 90MVA power envelope. The facility is designed with advanced energy efficiency and future-ready AI infrastructure in mind, with completion expected by Q1 2028.

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Starwood Capital Group, Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG), and Telstra InfraCo today announced the formation of a strategic agreement to develop a carrier neutral data centre site for future AI readiness at Minchinbury, Western Sydney.

Starwood Capital, through a controlled affiliate, and Doma are responsible for financing, development, construction, and ongoing management of the project. Telstra InfraCo will contribute the land and extend its connectivity infrastructure, including ability for customers of the data centre to connect to key Aura Network routes.

Development Approval for the site has already been secured, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2026 and Ready for Service (RFS) targeted for early Q1 of 2028. Positioned adjacent to the established Eastern Creek data centre cluster, the Minchinbury site offers a critical foothold in one of Australia’s most connected and high-growth digital infrastructure corridors.

The facility will be engineered to Tier III+ standards and offer flexible delivery options—including core and shell, powered shell, and build-to-suit configurations—tailored for data centre operators, hyperscalers, AI platforms, and GPU-intensive compute operators. Support for liquid cooling and AI-native rack densities has been built into the design.

"We are excited to partner with Telstra InfraCo and Doma Infrastructure to deliver a hyperscale-ready platform in one of Asia Pacific’s most strategic digital corridors," said Jonathan Pollack, President of Starwood Capital. "This investment underscores Starwood Capital’s commitment to supporting critical infrastructure alongside trusted local partners, while expanding our investment activity in Australia’s high-growth economy."

"With hyperscale and AI infrastructure demand surging, this project arrives at the right place and the right time," said Clement Goh, CEO of Doma Infrastructure Group. "Together with Telstra InfraCo and with the support of Starwood Capital, we’re delivering infrastructure that meets tomorrow’s compute challenges with speed, scale, and sustainability."

Dipan Patel, Digital Infrastructure Solutions Executive at Telstra InfraCo, added: "This agreement is a step forward in delivering Telstra’s Connected Future 30 strategy. The commercial partnership with Starwood Capital and Doma Infrastructure and equipping the data centre with our connectivity assets creates a strong foundation for delivering next-generation workloads at scale, enabling the infrastructure that supports the rapid growth of AI and emerging technologies."

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on real assets globally. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $90 billion of capital and currently has $120+ billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving.

Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $108 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $29 billion across debt and equity investments. Alongside Starwood Property Trust, Starwood Capital manages over $5 billion in several private debt funds investing across the globe.

Starwood Capital’s other affiliates include: Highmark Residential, a property management company; Starwood Digital Ventures, a platform dedicated to the firm’s data center investment strategy; Starwood Hotels, a hotel brand management team; Essex Title, a title agent for one or more underwriters in issuing title policies and/or providing support services; and Starwood Oil & Gas, which seeks to capitalize on conventional and unconventional North American assets.

Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com, www.starwoodnav.reit, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com and www.starwoodhotels.com.

About Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG)

Doma Infrastructure Group is a Singapore-based firm specializing in the acquisition and development of data centre-ready land across the Asia Pacific region. With a team of industry experts, DIG is dedicated to delivering scalable, sustainable infrastructure solutions to meet the growing needs of the global data centre market.

Website: www.domainfra.com

About Telstra InfraCo

Telstra InfraCo, a standalone business unit of Telstra Group, is the digital infrastructure unit of Telstra Group, providing a range of infrastructure solutions to the industry, including carriers, hyperscalers and other global technology operators, satellite operators, data centres, and enterprise and government customers. Telstra InfraCo provides open-access, carrier-neutral assets that enable digital transformation across the nation and APAC.

Website: infraco.telstra.com.au

Starwood Capital Media Contact:

Tom Johnson, +1 (212) 371-5999, tom.johnson@h-advisors.global

Dan Scorpio, +1 (646) 899-8118, dan.scorpio@h-advisors.global

