ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.275
|5.77%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|3.800
|-32.14%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.330
|3.56%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|13.720
|-9.62%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.820
|2.12%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.600
|-8.63%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|23.850
|1.92%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.165
|-8.33%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.660
|1.84%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|104.460
|-7.98%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|21.780
|1.49%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|5.350
|-7.76%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|25.060
|1.29%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|8.540
|-7.58%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.000
|1.28%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.020
|-7.27%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.620
|1.22%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.310
|-7.23%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|26.970
|1.20%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|37.120
|-6.69%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.820
|1.06%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|30.870
|-6.68%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.465
|1.03%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.635
|-6.62%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|13.180
|1.00%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|93.960
|-6.54%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.260
|0.89%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|16.430
|-6.38%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.565
|0.89%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.395
|-5.95%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.930
|0.68%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.130
|-5.67%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.780
|0.63%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.730
|-5.19%
|QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
|1.600
|0.63%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.770
|-5.14%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.210
|0.58%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|28.100
|-5.10%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.440
|0.54%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|58.620
|-5.10%
