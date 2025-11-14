ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-11-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.275 5.77% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 3.800 -32.14%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.330 3.56% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.720 -9.62%
PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.820 2.12% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.600 -8.63%
ORI – ORICA LIMITED 23.850 1.92% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 -8.33%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.660 1.84% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 104.460 -7.98%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.780 1.49% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 5.350 -7.76%
EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 25.060 1.29% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 8.540 -7.58%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.000 1.28% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -7.27%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.620 1.22% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.310 -7.23%
MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 26.970 1.20% 360 – LIFE360 INC 37.120 -6.69%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.820 1.06% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 30.870 -6.68%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.465 1.03% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.635 -6.62%
AMC – AMCOR PLC 13.180 1.00% XYZ – BLOCK INC 93.960 -6.54%
ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.260 0.89% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.430 -6.38%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.565 0.89% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.395 -5.95%
BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.930 0.68% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.130 -5.67%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.780 0.63% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.730 -5.19%
QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.600 0.63% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.770 -5.14%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.210 0.58% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 28.100 -5.10%
NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.440 0.54% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 58.620 -5.10%

