Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Nov 2025

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-Looks like the September/October sell-off came late, surfacing this week as the US shutdown came to an end, ‘buy-the-rumour’ and ‘sell-the-fact’.

-The AI technology bears will be snarling with delight as finally, the growth trade has well and truly hit the skids. If you thought high-valuation growth stocks had fallen in Australia, FNArena caught a snapshot of the favourite US momentum plays which are also off over the last couple of weeks by -50%-plus. Ouch if one was late to the trade.

-Pick the risk-off narrative: AI bubble, the Fed not easing in December, damage to the US economy from the shutdown and tariffs, hedge funds blowing up (well, one, Michael Burry closed his), credit spreads widening on big Tech debt, think Oracle, and the US possibly invading Venezuela, to name a few.

-Back home it’s fear around the rate cycle being ‘all over red rover’ as the London traders like to say post the stronger-than-expected September jobs data. At the very least the RBA looks to be in wait-and-see hold mode for a while. But hold begs the questions ‘is the next move up?’ and ‘when?’. Once again investors are panicking first and asking questions later.

-One cannot argue with fear and panic, but don’t forget the wise sage of Omaha who retired this week, did he say something about “blood on the streets”? But then there is “don’t catch a falling knife”. Sometimes doing nothing is best until the dust settles.

-Looking out over the past year, Materials and Utilities are up both 17% with Healthcare and Information Technology taking the wooden spoons, down -21% and -18% respectively. In the last week, the ASX200 has seen very disparate performances across sectors, so while the index is down some -1.7%, Information Technology is down -4%, Real Estate some -1.4% and Materials -2.4%.

-Next week offers more macro action with the RBA minutes on Tuesday and 3Q wage price index on Wednesday, another potential inflation-related reading. There is also a plethora of AGMs and no doubt some accompanying share price volatility, as well as Nvidia reporting earnings on November 19.

Looking past the doom and gloom, FNArena wishes everyone a lovely, safe, and happy weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Tuas’ ((TUA)) M1 takeover is facing a new challenge with M1’s largest customer asking Singapore’s regulator to allow it to tear up its contract for the deal to proceed.

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) acquires the NSW Government’s stake in TCorp.

-Pacific Equity Partners has dropped its bid for Alliance Aviation Services ((AQZ)) after the latter’s profit warning.

-Italian investors are looking at acquiring Pilbara Rail Maintenance for $180m.

-Rixon Capital is providing a $30m debt facility to DelayPay, a BNPL services provider specialising in lending to the agricultural sector.

-Deep Yellow’s ((DYL)) largest shareholder is working with a potential move against the board post the sudden departure of CEO John Borshofff on Oct 20.

-Downer EDI ((EDI)) won a $750m Chevron maintenance deal in WA.

-Cosette to appeal court ruling blocking it from abandoning the acquisition of Mayne Pharma Group ((MYX)), though the deal is blocked by FIRB/Treasurer.

-NextDC ((NXT)) shareholders urged to reject CEO Craig Scroggie’s $15m pay plan.

-Transformer failures delay BlackRock’s $1bn Waratah super battery project.

-UK renewables developer Octopus Investments Australia is going forward with a $900m combined solar and storage project in NSW.

-EV charger Jolt will acquire up to 3k chargers across US retail sites, up from the 250 it currently operates in A&NZ, Canada and the UK.

-Bowen Basin gas producer Denison gas has started a non-deal roadshow and investors are looking at strategic options.

-Firmus Technologies is putting in place the pipeline to a Nasdaq 2026 $6bn IPO with backers Regal Partners ((RPL)) set to benefit.

-HealthEngine, medical appointment booking platform, is looking to IPO with a $200m valuation.

-Menulog is ceasing Australian operations after 20-years with -120 job cuts.

-Blackwattle Investment Partners is looking to raise $10m for growth and tech upgrades as it seeks profitability.

-DroneShield’s ((DRO)) fell -31% after the CEO, Chair and a director sold stock worth $66.8m.

-BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) will sell its 50% stake in Tata BlueScope Steel to Tata Steel for $179m, generating a profit of $70m.

-Nufarm ((NUF)) reclassifies earnings as it readies for the sale of its seed unit for $900m.

-ASIC is suing SQM Research for allegedly misleading ratings of the collapsed Shield Master Fund.

-NextDC’s ((NXT)) executive pay plan was rejected by shareholders.

-Guzman y Gomez ((GYG)) is placing US expansion on hold until the 15 US stores match revenues in Australia.

-Rox Resources ((RXL)) launched a $200m equity raising at 35c per share.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

