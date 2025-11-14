SG Coatings Introduces Maintenance Packages for Long-Lasting Paintwork on the Mornington Peninsula

PR NewsWire | 1:45 PM

List StockArray ( )

Female-led painting company launches new service to protect homes and businesses from coastal wear and maintain premium finishes. 

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SG Coatings, a trusted residential and commercial painting company on the Mornington Peninsula, has launched its new Maintenance Packages, giving both homeowners and businesses an easier way to protect their paintwork and keep their properties looking freshly finished year-round.

The new packages help clients maintain the quality and appearance of their property between full repaints. Each includes a range of professional maintenance options such as scheduled inspections, touch-ups and cleaning of painted surfaces. All essential services for homes and buildings exposed to salt air, strong sun and coastal weather.

SG Coatings Founder and Managing Director Sophie Grover, says the idea came directly from conversations with clients who wanted a more proactive way to care for their investment.

"Many of our clients love the transformation a professional paint job brings, but the Peninsula’s conditions can be tough on exterior finishes," said Grover. "Our Maintenance Packages take the stress out of upkeep, providing peace of mind that we’ll handle everything, from early wear checks to touch-ups, before problems appear. There’s no management from the client involved, we schedule regular checks and rectify accordingly."

Known for its premium painting services, SG Coatings has become one of the most recognised painting companies on the Mornington Peninsula. Every project is completed by a local, qualified female-led team committed to exceptional workmanship, clean worksites and open communication.

With an emphasis on detail, communication and care, SG Coatings brings a woman’s touch to every project, appealing to clients seeking a more personal and reliable experience. From tailored colour consultations to high-end interior and exterior finishes, SG Coatings delivers unmatched craftsmanship and care to every home and business it transforms.

The new Maintenance Packages extend that same promise of quality, helping home and property owners protect their investment and enjoy a lasting finish for years to come.

About SG Coatings

SG Coatings is a female-led painting company based on the Mornington Peninsula, offering premium residential and commercial painting, colour consultation and maintenance services. Founded by Sophie Grover, the company is known for exceptional workmanship, professionalism and lasting results that elevate homes and businesses across the Peninsula.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-11-2025

1:56 PM - Australia
2
Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Nov 2025

11:29 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 14-11-25

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Black Cat, Sun Silver, Unico & MinRes

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-10-2025

Oct 17 2025 - Australia
2
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
$2.3bn Battery Subsidy Reshaping Australia’s Energy Stocks

Oct 16 2025 - ESG Focus
4
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Nov 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-10-2025

Oct 28 2025 - Australia