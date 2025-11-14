Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM
Our top ten news from 06 November 2025 to 13 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025
Friday 07 November 2025
Our top ten news stories from 30 October 2025 to 06 November 2025
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025
Friday 07 November 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – Will China’s Anti-Involution Policy Succeed?
Thursday 06 November 2025
Chinese authorities want to address over-capacity in parts of the domestic economy, but authorities will act cautiously in the face of many uncertainties, T. Rowe Price’s Clarence Li explains
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-11-2025
Monday 10 November 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
5 – Uranium Week: Biggest Spot Fall Since March
Tuesday 11 November 2025
Risk off affected spot uranium trading while the longer term investment case for higher U308 prices continues to mount
6 – Thumbs Up For Ramelius’ Ambitious Plans
Thursday 06 November 2025
Analysts are impressed by an ambitious five-year plan issued by Ramelius Resources. FY26 marks the low point of ongoing gold production, according to management
7 – The Quality Of Qualitas
Thursday 06 November 2025
Private credit is growing as an asset class in Australia, and brokers agree fund manager Qualitas stands out as best-practice operator in this field
8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-11-25
Monday 10 November 2025
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
9 – Rudi’s View: Amcor, Charter Hall, Challenger, Goodman, Woolworths & More
Thursday 06 November 2025
Updates on Model Portfolios, Best Buys, Top Picks, Sector favourites and Conviction Buys
10 – Can Ventia Continue to Re-Rate?
Monday 10 November 2025
Developer & contractor Ventia Services has re-rated significantly this year, and recent contract wins support valuation. Is there room for more upside?