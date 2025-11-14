Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 06 November 2025 to 13 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 07 November 2025 Our top ten news stories from 30 October 2025 to 06 November 2025

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025 Friday 07 November 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Will China’s Anti-Involution Policy Succeed? Thursday 06 November 2025 Chinese authorities want to address over-capacity in parts of the domestic economy, but authorities will act cautiously in the face of many uncertainties, T. Rowe Price’s Clarence Li explains

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-11-2025 Monday 10 November 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Uranium Week: Biggest Spot Fall Since March Tuesday 11 November 2025 Risk off affected spot uranium trading while the longer term investment case for higher U308 prices continues to mount

6 – Thumbs Up For Ramelius’ Ambitious Plans Thursday 06 November 2025 Analysts are impressed by an ambitious five-year plan issued by Ramelius Resources. FY26 marks the low point of ongoing gold production, according to management

7 – The Quality Of Qualitas Thursday 06 November 2025 Private credit is growing as an asset class in Australia, and brokers agree fund manager Qualitas stands out as best-practice operator in this field

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-11-25 Monday 10 November 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Rudi’s View: Amcor, Charter Hall, Challenger, Goodman, Woolworths & More Thursday 06 November 2025 Updates on Model Portfolios, Best Buys, Top Picks, Sector favourites and Conviction Buys

10 – Can Ventia Continue to Re-Rate? Monday 10 November 2025 Developer & contractor Ventia Services has re-rated significantly this year, and recent contract wins support valuation. Is there room for more upside?

