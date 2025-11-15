The Market In Numbers – 15 Nov 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 15 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13464.460 -0.99% -0.62% 1.29% 2.70% 6.84% All Ordinaries 8907.00 -1.38% -2.95% -2.51% 5.78% 1.53% S&P ASX 200 8634.50 -1.54% -2.79% -2.42% 5.83% 1.08% S&P ASX 300 8583.90 -1.50% -2.88% -2.48% 5.99% 1.30% Communication Services 1802.70 -2.45% -2.00% -3.15% 10.77% -2.71% Consumer Discretionary 4048.80 -1.46% -3.77% -10.39% 3.52% -2.27% Consumer Staples 11728.40 -0.20% -0.29% -0.13% -0.35% -3.22% Energy 8891.70 1.91% 2.93% 6.71% 3.12% 2.50% Financials 9246.20 -4.89% -4.81% -3.43% 7.33% -2.97% Health Care 35088.90 -0.24% -1.46% -6.22% -21.83% -15.66% Industrials 8396.50 -0.17% -2.16% -0.87% 9.81% 0.93% Info Technology 2331.50 -9.36% -13.08% -20.36% -14.94% -19.63% Materials 19765.50 3.77% 0.70% 5.05% 22.58% 24.64% Real Estate 3879.70 -2.58% -4.85% -4.33% 3.15% -0.48% Utilities 10053.20 1.16% -0.11% 0.43% 11.30% 9.97% A-REITs 1782.40 -2.58% -4.89% -4.34% 3.72% -0.47% All Technology Index 3592.50 -5.36% -9.58% -15.00% -5.59% -11.16% Banks 3998.50 -6.05% -4.96% -2.77% 10.87% -0.60% Gold Index 17119.20 7.41% 6.85% 6.46% 103.23% 48.12% Metals & Mining 6772.10 3.87% 1.02% 4.93% 28.85% 29.71%

The World

Index 15 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9698.37 0.16% -0.19% 3.72% 18.66% 10.70% DAX30 23876.55 1.30% -0.34% -0.02% 19.93% -0.14% Hang Seng 26572.46 1.26% 2.57% -1.05% 32.47% 10.39% Nikkei 225 50376.53 0.20% -3.88% 12.12% 26.27% 24.43% DJIA 47147.48 0.34% -0.87% 1.62% 10.82% 6.92% S&P500 6734.11 0.08% -1.55% 0.68% 14.49% 8.53% Nasdaq Comp 22900.59 -0.45% -3.47% 1.06% 18.59% 12.42%

Metals & Minerals

Index 15 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4180.42 4.67% 6.05% 8.27% 59.15% 26.59% Silver (oz) 52.39 9.51% 10.82% 11.34% 73.34% 44.71% Copper (lb) 5.0600 1.71% -2.71% 3.14% 23.52% -0.70% Aluminium (lb) 1.3063 1.23% -0.19% 7.46% 14.28% 10.78% Nickel (lb) 6.7348 0.06% -1.89% -1.47% -5.74% -1.24% Zinc (lb) 1.3833 -0.13% -1.04% 3.52% 2.37% 9.57% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.63 -7.12% -2.88% -7.40% 6.43% -2.57% Iron Ore (t) 104.05 -0.98% -1.52% -1.23% 0.20% 10.12%

Energy

Index 15 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 58.69 -1.49% -2.82% -7.05% -15.53% -10.42% Brent Crude 63.01 -0.80% -1.99% -5.59% -13.16% -5.67%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

