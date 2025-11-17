ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.600
|11.59%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.270
|-7.97%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.140
|7.53%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|6.720
|-6.54%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|7.410
|6.31%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|16.800
|-3.28%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.870
|5.69%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.840
|-3.12%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.960
|5.50%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.440
|-3.03%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|3.010
|5.24%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.030
|-2.83%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.490
|5.06%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.175
|-2.78%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|22.880
|5.05%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.755
|-2.58%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.330
|4.95%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|195.940
|-2.31%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.060
|4.64%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|135.000
|-2.24%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.200
|4.48%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.550
|-2.11%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.840
|4.43%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.190
|-2.10%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|259.360
|4.23%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|32.060
|-1.90%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.110
|4.07%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|23.430
|-1.80%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.850
|4.01%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.940
|-1.75%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.820
|3.96%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.810
|-1.64%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|32.050
|3.82%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|22.480
|-1.45%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|17.050
|3.77%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|21.010
|-1.45%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.415
|3.75%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|50.010
|-1.44%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.240
|3.72%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|25.430
|-1.40%
