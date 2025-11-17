ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.600 11.59% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.270 -7.97% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.140 7.53% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.720 -6.54% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.410 6.31% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.800 -3.28% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.870 5.69% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.840 -3.12% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.960 5.50% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.440 -3.03% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.010 5.24% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.030 -2.83% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.490 5.06% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.880 5.05% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.755 -2.58% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.330 4.95% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 195.940 -2.31% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.060 4.64% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 135.000 -2.24% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.200 4.48% RMD – RESMED INC 37.550 -2.11% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.840 4.43% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.190 -2.10% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 259.360 4.23% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.060 -1.90% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.110 4.07% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 23.430 -1.80% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.850 4.01% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.940 -1.75% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.820 3.96% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.810 -1.64% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.050 3.82% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.480 -1.45% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.050 3.77% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.010 -1.45% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.415 3.75% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 50.010 -1.44% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.240 3.72% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 25.430 -1.40%

