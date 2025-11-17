ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.600 11.59% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.270 -7.97%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.140 7.53% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.720 -6.54%
ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.410 6.31% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.800 -3.28%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.870 5.69% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.840 -3.12%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.960 5.50% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.440 -3.03%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.010 5.24% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.030 -2.83%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.490 5.06% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.880 5.05% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.755 -2.58%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.330 4.95% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 195.940 -2.31%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.060 4.64% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 135.000 -2.24%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.200 4.48% RMD – RESMED INC 37.550 -2.11%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.840 4.43% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.190 -2.10%
PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 259.360 4.23% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.060 -1.90%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.110 4.07% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 23.430 -1.80%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.850 4.01% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.940 -1.75%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.820 3.96% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.810 -1.64%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 32.050 3.82% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.480 -1.45%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.050 3.77% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.010 -1.45%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.415 3.75% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 50.010 -1.44%
EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.240 3.72% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 25.430 -1.40%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-11-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Solid Momentum Drives Orica’s FY26 Optimism

1:03 PM - Australia
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 17, 2025

11:31 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 17-11-2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Life360 Shares Hit On Slowing Growth Anxiety

10:30 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Nov 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025

Nov 07 2025 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Nov 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-10-2025

Oct 28 2025 - Australia