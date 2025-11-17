Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 17, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:31 AM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $37.12

Canaccord Genuity rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Life360’s 3Q25 revenue of US$124.5m and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of US$24.5m exceeded Canaccord’s forecasts by 4% and 41%, respectively.

Core subscription growth remained robust at 34% year-on-year, supported by stronger US conversion and uptake of higher-priced membership tiers, while advertising revenue surged 82% on improved monetisation.

Management upgraded FY25 revenue and earnings guidance following stronger retention-focused marketing. The company also announced the -US$120m Nativo acquisition, which the broker explains accelerates advertising platform development.

Canaccord expects expanding margins and durable growth from a deepening ecosystem and broader monetisation base.

Buy. Unchanged US$115 target.

This report was published on November 10, 2025.

Current Price is $37.12. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $52.00, suggesting upside of 43.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 77.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 69.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 91.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.3, implying annual growth of 71.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.02

Moelis rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis believes Alkane Resources is well positioned for a re-rating as its key projects advance and production metrics improve.

The broker highlights rising cash generation, declining costs (AISC), and increased confidence in the Boda resource as catalysts for valuation upside.

It's believed management’s disciplined capital approach and exploration success underpin medium-term growth and potential resource expansion.

Project execution remains the focus, notes the broker, with feasibility milestones expected to drive sentiment into FY26.

Moelis retains a Buy rating and target of $1.65.

This report was published on November 17, 2025.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.02 Difference: $0.63

If ALK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.29.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.38.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $57.40

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Aristocrat Leisure's FY25 earnings slightly beat expectations but a softer outlook was flagged.

Jarden reckons the company is well-placed to deliver high-single to double-digit earnings growth over the forecast period from Gaming Ops net unit adds. Also supportive are strong A&NZ ship-share, new casino openings, and Interactive market-share gains.

Gaming Ops FPD (fee per day) outlook remains solid, the broker notes, supported by normalising gross gaming revenue (GGR), strong game performance, and disciplined commercial execution.

FY26 EBITA forecast trimmed by -1% on softer North American Gaming Ops expectations, while Interactive and A&NZ units are revised lower and long-term EPSA reduced -2% on moderated install and fee-per-day growth assumptions.

Buy. Target trimmed to 74c from 75c.

This report was published on November 13, 2025.

Target price is $74.00 Current Price is $57.40 Difference: $16.6

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $74.01, suggesting upside of 30.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 105.00 cents and EPS of 274.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 269.5, implying annual growth of 17.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 97.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 115.00 cents and EPS of 311.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 303.5, implying annual growth of 12.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 109.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.7.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $1.29

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AQZ)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Canaccord Genuity was disappointed with the update from Alliance Aviation Services as FY26 pre-tax profit guidance was materially below forecasts. Operating performance was still impressive, reflecting the strong demand for the services.

The issue is margins and returns, which remain under pressure from historically low cash conversion. If such issues can be addressed the broker envisages potential upside, but given the current uncertainty downgrades to Hold from Buy. Target is lowered to $1.49 from $2.58.

This report was published on November 10, 2025.

Target price is $1.49 Current Price is $1.29 Difference: $0.2

If AQZ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.14.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.79.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

