Mentor List Empowers Future Board Leaders with BCI Acquisition

Strategic acquisition expands Mentor List’s offerings, helping executives transition from operational leadership to impactful board and non-executive roles.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mentor List, Australia’s leading executive networking and development platform, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of the Board Coaching Institute (BCI), a recognised leader in preparing senior executives for high-impact non-executive and board roles.

This significantly expands Mentor List’s offerings into board-level development, providing members with tailored pathways to transition from operational leadership to strategic board influence, a growing priority as modern boardrooms face unprecedented complexity.

From AI governance and ESG considerations to cyber risk and heightened stakeholder accountability, the demands on directors are evolving rapidly, and executives need new skills, mindsets, and networks to succeed.

"This acquisition is about meeting the market where it’s going, not where it’s been," said Mike Smith, Chairman of Mentor List. "We’re equipping executives with the guidance, frameworks, and networks to confidently navigate the full spectrum of leadership – from operational roles to impactful board positions."

Founded in 2019, BCI has established itself as one of Australia’s most respected board career education providers, winning multiple international awards for innovative programs and tangible client outcomes. Its flagship Board Success programs have helped hundreds of senior leaders secure paid board appointments and enhance their influence at the board table.

Under the acquisition, BCI will continue to operate under its own brand, with founder Sally Parrish remaining as CEO. Together, Mentor List and BCI will launch a Non-Executive and Board-Level Community and Mastermind Program, designed to accelerate readiness and impact for executives stepping into, or deepening their experience in, board roles.

"We’re thrilled to join forces with Mentor List," said Sally Parrish, CEO of BCI. "By combining BCI’s proven frameworks with Mentor List’s extensive executive network, we can prepare the next generation of directors for a more complex, dynamic world, enabling leaders to transition confidently from executive roles to meaningful board portfolios."

The combined offering will be rolled out across Mentor List’s national membership base, creating tailored pathways for executives exploring board opportunities, first-time non-executive directors, and experienced directors seeking to sharpen their strategic impact.

This acquisition positions Mentor List at the forefront of modern executive development, not just teaching leadership, but preparing leaders for the future of governance.

About Mentor List

Mentor List is a leadership community and learning network connecting ambitious executives with world-class mentors, programs and peer networks, helping leaders accelerate performance today and design the next phase of their careers.

For more information, visit Mentor List.

About BCI (Board Coaching Institute)

Board Coaching Institute (BCI) equips current and aspiring directors with practical, outcome-driven programs that build confidence, capability and influence in the boardroom. BCI has been recognised internationally for excellence in executive education and innovation in board career development.

For more information, visit BCI.

