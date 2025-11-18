2025 AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S SMALL BUSINESS CHAMPION AWARDS: A RECORD-BREAKING YEAR FOR WOMEN IN SMALL BUSINESS

PR NewsWire | Nov 18 2025

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s women-led small businesses are shining brighter than ever, with a record number of entries received for the 2025 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards. The prestigious national program recognises the outstanding achievements of female entrepreneurs across the country.

The Awards, coordinated by Precedent Productions, have seen an unprecedented surge in participation, reflecting the growing influence and impact of women in small business across all industries, from professional services and retail to trades, health, hospitality, and creative sectors. With more than 60 categories, the program continues to showcase the diversity, innovation, and determination that define Australia’s female business community.

The 2025 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards is made possible by the support of Major Partners Westpac, NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, Xcllusive Business Sales, VJG Group, Boa and Big Clean.

"I’m incredibly proud that Westpac has helped more than 1,800 women start or grow their businesses since launching our Women in Business Fund two years ago. We are on track to reach our $1Billion target early next year and the record-breaking entries in this year’s Awards prove there’s enormous potential in female-led businesses" says Anthony Mathews, National General Manager, SME & Small Business at Westpac.

The red-carpet gala event was held at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney on Saturday night and hosted by accomplished journalist and broadcaster Jayne Azzopardi, who welcomed finalists, families and supporters for a night widely regarded as the "Oscars for small business."

Now in its fourth year, the awards highlight the economic and social contribution women make to the Australian economy. From professional services and trades to tourism and beauty, more than 60 business categories will showcase the best of Australia’s female-led small business, including four special award categories – Young Small Business Champion Woman Entrepreneur (aged 30 and younger), Small Business Champion Woman Entrepreneur (aged over 30), Australian Small Business Champion Influential Woman and Australian Small Business Champion Icon.

Spanning all capital cities as well as rural, regional and suburban towns, The Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards is arguably among the most diverse in terms of represented industries and sectors. With record submissions received, 2025 is set to be the program’s biggest evening to date.

"Every year we see more women stepping up to lead businesses that are innovative, resilient and deeply connected to their customers and communities," says Steve Loe, Awards Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards.

"Since our inception more than 40 years ago, Precedent Productions continues to present a multitude of state and national award programmes, so we’re generally in-tune with the country’s best performing business operators.

"The volume and calibre of entries in the 2025 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards have been outstanding, making the task of determining this year’s finalists anything but easy," says Mr. Loe.

"When the Champion Judges evaluate entries, they consider all aspects of a business: its strategies, innovative initiatives, customer service, vision, growth, environment and community support - to name but some of the judging criteria."

"Yet again, my team and I find ourselves in an incredibly exciting position to be able to honour Australia’s female small business trailblazers in such a way. To see such participation in the programme is a testament to the countless contributions hardworking women make across Australia," added Mr. Loe.

