ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 18 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 27.940 9.87% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 29.260 -17.20% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.420 5.00% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.820 -11.72% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.490 3.47% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.420 -11.68% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.090 3.28% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.930 -9.38% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.775 2.65% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 -8.29% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.490 2.05% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.730 -7.73% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.440 1.72% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.440 -6.78% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.220 1.48% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.140 -6.72% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.390 1.09% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 15.930 -6.57% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.925 1.09% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.940 -6.37% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.330 0.93% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 27.000 -6.18% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.520 0.80% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% RMD – RESMED INC 37.820 0.72% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.830 -6.03% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.300 0.70% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.700 -5.82% SGP – STOCKLAND 6.210 0.65% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.450 -5.77% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 8.120 0.50% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.960 -5.71% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 4.130 0.49% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.350 -5.62% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 2.950 0.34% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.870 -5.62% APA – APA GROUP 9.300 0.32% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.440 -5.62% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.790 0.26% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 54.920 -5.62%

