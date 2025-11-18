Fortescue Shares Finding Technical Support

Technicals | 11:00 AM

Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable sees Fortescue shares finding support at the previous support level.

By Michael Gable

Poor price action from the past couple of weeks is starting to see some warning signs emerge for the major indices.

The S&P500 and the Nasdaq have both fallen below their 50-day moving averages overnight and this could lead to some further short-term weakness.

The S&P/ASX200 Index, however, has led the way in the past week, falling further off its recent peak than the US market.

Today, we offer a technical view on Fortescue ((FMG)).

FMG

We looked at Fortescue in July and October and noted it would hit resistance near $20 and then the break above that was the next buy signal.

After breaking higher in late October, FMG came back to retest the $20 breakout area.

It is now finding support at that old resistance line.

This is a positive and this retest of the breakout gives investors another buying opportunity.

Initial stops can be considered back near $18.50. The next major resistance level is up near $26.

