HealthScreen Sydney Opens Australia’s Most Advanced Preventative Health Facility

Nov 18 2025

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HealthScreen has officially opened its new Sydney facility, expanding the organisation’s preventative health and executive services following strong demand at its flagship Melbourne centre. The new location brings together advanced multi-modal imaging, genetics, biomarker analysis and AI-enabled diagnostics to support earlier detection of disease and more personalised long-term health management.



HealthScreen Sydney launch – Hon. Prof Greg Hunt, Dr David Badov and Monica Badov

HealthScreen’s one-day assessment model uses AI-assisted MRI screening sequences, genetic testing, and a diagnostic panel measuring more than 100 biomarkers across 50 medical categories. This integrated approach is capable of identifying early indicators of over 1,000 diseases, offering a depth of insight, rarely available in traditional health settings.

The Sydney launch featured panel discussions with leading voices in medicine and health innovation, including Professor Greg Hunt, Former Federal Minister for Health; Dr David Badov, Founder and Medical Director of HealthScreen; Dr Nick Coatsworth, Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Australia; Dr Gwen Tan of Gutlinx; and Zoë Milgrom of Eugene Labs. The speakers examined emerging trends in precision diagnostics, microbiome science, genetic analysis, and the rising demand for tailored executive and preventative health solutions.

HealthScreen Founder and Medical Director Dr David Badov said the Sydney facility represents a major step forward for patients seeking proactive, data-driven care.

"Preventative medicine has shifted dramatically over the past decade. By combining MRI technology, advanced imaging, genetics and biomarker testing, we can detect potential health concerns far earlier. Our goal is to provide individuals with clarity, confidence and an actionable plan for their long-term health."

Former Federal Health Minister Professor Greg Hunt said the move reflects a broader shift toward early detection as a national priority.

"Advanced preventative screening has enormous potential to reduce the burden of chronic disease. HealthScreen’s work in this space is innovative and has the capacity to improve outcomes for individuals and, ultimately, the health system."

Former Deputy CMO Dr Nick Coatsworth said Australians are increasingly seeking personalised insight into their health risks.

"People want deeper understanding of their future health trajectory. This model brings together the technology and clinical expertise required to deliver that clarity."

Located in Haymarket, the new Sydney facility includes a purpose-built MRI suite, diagnostic testing rooms, and dedicated consulting spaces designed to deliver a seamless "single-day assessment" experience.

HealthScreen Sydney is now open and accepting new patients.

For more information, visit https://healthscreen.com.au/.

