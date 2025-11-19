ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 19 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.370 10.75% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.970 -19.59%
GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.625 9.06% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.090 -9.24%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 6.45% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.460 -7.47%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.440 5.61% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.850 -5.58%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.440 4.76% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -5.45%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.660 4.62% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.760 -5.05%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.260 4.46% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.310 -4.55%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.000 4.43% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.990 -4.27%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.040 3.48% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.400 -4.17%
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.690 3.36% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 3.19% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.840 -4.00%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.230 2.93% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.235 -3.89%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.350 2.92% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 29.440 -3.85%
SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.490 2.87% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 26.910 -3.69%
NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 25.590 2.85% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.670 -3.61%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.830 2.71% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.180 -3.54%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.440 2.69% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.840 -3.40%
GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.420 2.43% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.190 -3.33%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.905 2.42% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.770 -3.25%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.760 2.38% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.130 -3.18%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-11-25

Nov 19 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
The Hidden Cost Of Corporate Transformation

Nov 19 2025 - Australia
3
Mader Group’s Competitive Advantages

Nov 19 2025 - Small Caps
4
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

Nov 19 2025 - Technicals
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 19, 2025

Nov 19 2025 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Nov 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025

Nov 07 2025 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Nov 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-10-2025

Oct 28 2025 - Australia