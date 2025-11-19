ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 19 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.370 10.75% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.970 -19.59% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.625 9.06% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.090 -9.24% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 6.45% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.460 -7.47% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.440 5.61% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.850 -5.58% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.440 4.76% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -5.45% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 5.660 4.62% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.760 -5.05% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.260 4.46% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.310 -4.55% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.000 4.43% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.990 -4.27% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.040 3.48% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.400 -4.17% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.690 3.36% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 3.19% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.840 -4.00% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.230 2.93% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.235 -3.89% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.350 2.92% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 29.440 -3.85% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 21.490 2.87% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 26.910 -3.69% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 25.590 2.85% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.670 -3.61% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 6.830 2.71% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.180 -3.54% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.440 2.69% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.840 -3.40% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.420 2.43% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.190 -3.33% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.905 2.42% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.770 -3.25% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.760 2.38% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.130 -3.18%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms