Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 19, 2025

ACF ACROW LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.03

Petra Capital rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

Acrow’s AGM trading update showed guidance slightly below Petra Capital's forecasts, but commentary on project momentum was upbeat, according to the analyst.

The broker notes screens and jumpform remain strong while formwork softness in southeast Queensland is expected to recover through 2H26.

Petra Capital believes construction activity tied to the Brisbane Olympics, including $10–30bn in peripheral projects, will drive long-term earnings and debt reduction opportunities.

The broker also expects industrial access growth to underpin near-term stability and future acquisitions. A Buy rating is maintained and the target is lowered to $1.64 from $1.68.

This report was published on November 17, 2025.

Target price is $1.64 Current Price is $1.03 Difference: $0.605

If ACF meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 58% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.26, suggesting upside of 22.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 4.60 cents and EPS of 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.3, implying annual growth of 36.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.0.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 15.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.4, implying annual growth of 20.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.94

Moelis rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis observes Alkane Resources’ quarterly update contained no surprises. The broker reiterates its positive investment stance given valuation support and near-term production growth.

Alkane’s merger with Mandalay could lift annual output to around 180koz by FY27, suggest the analysts, positioning it ahead of peers despite a lower market capitalisation.

It’s thought the stock’s discount reflects investor unfamiliarity, smaller asset diversity, and dual listing opacity, though sustained performance should narrow the gap.

Moelis retains a Buy rating and target of $1.65.

This report was published on November 17, 2025.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $0.94 Difference: $0.71

If ALK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.71.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.87.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

AUC AUSGOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.88

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AUC)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Ausgold's Katanning gold project has been selected by the Western Australian government as a significant development and will enter the "priority approvals" regime.

The company has signed a binding agreement to acquire a substantial freehold position critical to the development. A major 44,000 RC and diamond drill program commenced in October. Initial assays will be forthcoming in the December quarter. The broker retains a $2.05 target and Speculative Buy.

This report was published on November 13, 2025.

Target price is $2.05 Current Price is $0.88 Difference: $1.17

If AUC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 133% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

