Mader Group’s Competitive Advantages

Mader Group’s casual workforce model, diversification into segments beyond mining maintenance, and strong earnings growth rate, have Macquarie initiating with Outperform.

-Mader Group is Australia’s largest provider of heavy equipment maintenance

-Yet underpenetrated in Australia’s mining industry

-Attractive model for employees, solid growth trajectory

-Macquarie initiates with Outperform

By Greg Peel

Mader Group ((MAD)) is Australia's largest independent provider of heavy mobile equipment maintenance services to resource companies.

The company specialises in providing diesel mechanics and auto electricians using a flexible "tap on, tap off" service model.

Mader employs largely casual employees, matching the flexible nature of its customer terms. The company offers a strong value proposition to customers, with rapid deployment of specialists, catering to all major brands and at a lower cost compared to original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

Mader’s competitive advantage, Macquarie suggests, is the ability to attract, develop and retain its skilled labour pool.

Underpenetrated

You may have heard Australia’s economy is reliant on mining, and particularly on iron ore. Bell Potter notes Australia’s iron ore majors posted a solid set of September 2025 quarterly updates, headlined by strong growth in mining rates and shipments across their respective Western Australian iron ore businesses.

Key callouts include: record quarterly material mined by BHP Group ((BHP)), 9.0% higher year on year, Rio Tinto ((RIO)) achieving its second highest third quarter shipment volume since 2019, up 5.5% on the prior quarter, and Fortescue ((FMG)) delivering 5.3% year-on-year growth in total ore mined.

Importantly, Bell Potter points out, sector activity appears to be growing --the Australian government forecasts 2.0% growth in iron ore production in FY26-- a positive for Mader’s core heavy mobile equipment service offering and implies workforce utilisation is supported.

Yet, despite its size, Mader is still underpenetrated in Australia's core mining market, where the ageing of mining equipment continues to support maintenance activity. In fact, notes Macquarie, Mader's entire WA iron ore exposure accounts for less than 1% of the majors' cash costs.

Mader is a “cog in the resources machine”, Macquarie suggests, and a vital one to keep the miners' gear running. Mader has a “surprisingly simple” but effective business model, providing heavy equipment maintenance services to resource companies, has built a reputable brand over the last 20 years and is known for its high quality service levels, geared to optimise mine productivity.

Mader’s strong reputation, combined with the market's ageing mining fleet, rising mining production, and historically low productivity (in Australia) have all contributed to increased demand for outsourced maintenance services. The company has achieved an impressive earnings per share compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% since FY18.

Macquarie expects core growth to remain strong given low penetration of services with Australian miners.

Diversify to Grow

Mader has accelerated efforts to replicate its success in adjacent markets to mining, including infrastructure and road transport, as well as in North America. Macquarie forecasts circa 15% revenue CAGR to FY28, driven by commercial success in core and growth verticals.

Mader’s FY25 result, reported in August, achieved guidance of $870m in revenue and $57m of profit and was broadly in line with consensus. The Australian segment continued to grow strongly at 17%, Moelis noted, with strong contributions from infrastructure, rail, and road transport, while the North America segment showed second half improvement, with 8% half-on-half revenue growth and a stable segment earnings margin of 19.2%.

Corporate costs were well controlled, Moelis noted. Mader’s headcount exceeded 3,900 (quadrupling since FY18), of which 550-plus are located in North America.

New service lines in Australia, geared to road transport maintenance and infrastructure maintenance services, will contribute an increasingly large component of growth, Macquarie suggests. Mader's Canadian expansion should also aid future growth, while Macquarie thinks the US is a wait-and-see at this time.

Moelis notes the company’s FY26 guidance, first announced with its FY25 result, implies continued growth and is in line with a previously announced five-year strategic plan. Management has guided to annual revenue of at least $1bn and profit of $65m, which Moelis calculates implies 14.6% revenue growth versus FY25.

Mader carried net debt of $8m as at end-June, down from $23.2m at the end of December. The business remains on track for net cash target in the next twelve months, Moelis notes, with leverage reduced further to 0.1x.

Skills Shortage

You may have heard Australia has a skills shortage problem. For Mader, Macquarie suggests a skills shortage is a tailwind, not a headwind.

Mader has become an employer of choice in the industry, which makes Macquarie confident the group can continue to deploy staff to a growing customer set. The ability to attract, develop and retain staff is Mader's competitive advantage, and that is not by chance. Macquarie points out founder and executive chair Luke Mader was once an apprentice at WestTrac ((SVW)), prior to starting Mader with John Greville, who is now COO of North America.

Further, the CEO and CFO have an extensive resources background which drives the strong employee and customer value proposition, Macquarie suggests. Mader's casual workforce is not just offered a strong culture of competitive pay, but also flexible rosters, as well as interstate and global secondment opportunities — all of which make for an attractive offering.

Mader is in a powerful position as a large independent provider of trades in structural shortage. Macquarie found 10 out of 47 occupations in structural shortage in Australia relate to Mader's talent pool, including heavy duty diesel mechanics that account for more than 50% of its workforce.

When pockets of the labour market do loosen, Mader expands ahead of new customer wins to strengthen its position.