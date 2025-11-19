Skrewball Launches Global First: 200ml Hipflask in Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

The new format delivers Skrewball’s signature taste in a portable, shareable shape – a first of its kind globally for the brand

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey-flavoured liqueur, is shaking things up with the launch of its first ever 200ml PET hipflask, debuting exclusively in Australia and New Zealand.

The 200ml hipflask delivers the same smooth, sweet and perfectly nutty flavours that Australians and New Zealanders know and love, now in a pocket-perfect format made for gifting, sharing or making a toast whenever life gets a little nutty. Whether it’s a party or a picnic, the new 200ml hipflask is the ultimate plus-one.

The launch comes as smaller, portable whiskey formats gain serious momentum across the region. 200ml hipflasks within the American whiskey category are experiencing high single-digit dollar growth year-over-year, significantly outpacing traditional 700ml formats. (Source: Circana (AU) Pty Ltd, 28 Sept 2025)

"We’re thrilled to bring this new size and shape to Australia and New Zealand, offering our fans more flexibility while maintaining the premium quality they expect from Skrewball," said Steven Yeng, cofounder of Skrewball. "With its deliciously sweet, nutty spirit, now in a compact 200ml hipflask, consumers can enjoy Skrewball wherever the celebration takes them – from backyard barbecues to picnics and beyond."

Australia:
Skrewball’s 200ml hipflask is available at independent retailers and online at an RRP of $24.99.

New Zealand:
Skrewball’s 200ml hipflask is available at Liquorland and Thirsty Liquor at an RRP of $21.99.

Can’t find Skrewball at your favourite retailer? Don’t be shy, ask them about their plans to stock Skrewball 200mL!

IMAGES
For more information, visit SkrewballWhiskey.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).

Enjoy Skrewball Responsibly.

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Flavoured Liqueur
Skrewball was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife, Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven’s bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable liqueur with her chemistry background. The award-winning brand is rapidly expanding across the globe.

