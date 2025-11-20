ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.810 1024.00% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.545 -4.92% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.790 20.88% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.825 -4.20% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.520 18.18% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.890 -4.06% XYZ – BLOCK INC 98.160 10.90% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.340 -3.65% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.605 9.56% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.220 -3.15% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.560 8.02% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.320 -3.14% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.940 6.82% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.570 -2.56% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 17.130 6.80% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 7.290 -2.41% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.100 6.77% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.440 -2.22% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 23.640 6.68% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.250 -1.96% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.705 6.56% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.580 -1.70% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.590 6.53% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.610 -1.50% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 28.430 6.40% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.010 -1.31% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 22.840 6.28% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.350 -1.29% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.450 6.03% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.440 -1.21% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.170 6.02% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.000 -1.15% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.855 6.00% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.640 -1.12% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.740 5.35% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.960 -1.03% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.190 5.28% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.990 -1.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.440 5.02% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.930 -1.00%

