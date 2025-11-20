ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.810
|1024.00%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.545
|-4.92%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.790
|20.88%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.825
|-4.20%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.520
|18.18%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.890
|-4.06%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|98.160
|10.90%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|6.340
|-3.65%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.605
|9.56%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|13.220
|-3.15%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.560
|8.02%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|4.320
|-3.14%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.940
|6.82%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.570
|-2.56%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|17.130
|6.80%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|7.290
|-2.41%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.100
|6.77%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.440
|-2.22%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|23.640
|6.68%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.250
|-1.96%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.705
|6.56%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.580
|-1.70%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.590
|6.53%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.610
|-1.50%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|28.430
|6.40%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.010
|-1.31%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|22.840
|6.28%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|21.350
|-1.29%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.450
|6.03%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.440
|-1.21%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.170
|6.02%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.000
|-1.15%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.855
|6.00%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.640
|-1.12%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.740
|5.35%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.960
|-1.03%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.190
|5.28%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.990
|-1.00%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.440
|5.02%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.930
|-1.00%
