Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 20, 2025

ABB ACF ALC CAT CNU COH CXL FFM PME SLC TNE TPG

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.99

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity points to Telstra Group's ((TLS)) Black Friday sale including -50% off all speeds for three months whereas last year's was the same promotion but for two months.

Comparing between Telstra at $99/mth ex modem and $113/mth with modem with Superloop ((SLC)) at $95/mth including a modem subject to a 24-month connection and Aussie Broadband also $95/mth, the analyst believes "value" rarely chose Telstra, so the price change may have a limited impact on the competitive backdrop.

The share price pullbacks offer a good opportunity for both Superloop and Aussie Broadband, the broker suggests.

The broker retains a Buy rating and $6.85c target price for Aussie Broadband.

ACF ACROW LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.04

Moelis rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

Management at Acrow delivered a trading update at its AGM, with Moelis noting 1H26 revenue guidance of $153-157m and earnings (EBITDA) of $37-40m, reflecting moves of 22% and -1%, respectively, year-on-year at midpoints.

The analysts highlight continued softness in Formwork, particularly in Queensland, though operations in SA and WA remain supportive.

Management expects a Queensland recovery into 4Q26 with Olympics-related demand from 1H27.

Industrial Access remains the key strength, in the broker's view, with FY26 revenue expected to approach $200m, representing a larger share of group revenue.

Moelis retains a Buy rating with a target of $1.31, down from $1.32.

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.11

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Alcidion Group has expanded the contract with Leidos, which is a global technology firm specialising in defence.

Canaccord Genuity notes this is a positive development, given its contribution to FY26 revenue, and validates the company's "land and expand" strategy.

It suggests Alcidon can meet guidance and the broker's forecasts. Buy rating and $0.13 target maintained.

