GAC Launches Australia Local Strategy with Three New Models Debuting Simultaneously, Unveiling a New Chapter in the South Pacific

PR NewsWire | 12:26 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – On November 18, GAC held a grand ceremony in Sydney to launch its brand and new vehicle models in Australia, officially unveiling its Australia Local Strategy — "GAC: Growing Australian Confidence." This milestone marks the tangible implementation of GAC’s global strategy, "ONE GAC 2.0," in Australia and signifies the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s development across Australia and the South Pacific region.

Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, stated: "GAC is here with long-term commitment. We will stay true to our principle of "In Australia, for Australia, integrating into Australia, serving Australia, and contributing to Australia". Our ambition is to bring green, intelligent and enjoyable mobility to Australian customers and to become a trusted brand in this market."

As highlights of the event, GAC introduced three strategic flagship models to Australian consumers: the spacious intelligent SUV AION V, the country’s first plug-in hybrid luxury MPV M8 PHEV, and the trendy intelligent SUV EMZOOM. Together, these models offer a comprehensive range of mobility solutions—covering pure electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel options—to meet diverse needs from urban commuting to family travel and business use. Over the next five years, GAC plans to introduce over ten new models across sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and MPVs.

In terms of leadership network development, GAC’s Australian subsidiary is operational, with nine initial sales and service outlets. Over the next five years, the network will expand to over 100 dealerships, covering Australia’s core regions and major cities.

For service system development, GAC has introduced its "GAC Care" service model, offering leading benefits such as a seven-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/200,000-kilometer battery warranty. At the same time, GAC will roll out its GSSW global sales and service standard, delivering a high-quality customer experience covering appointment, reception, maintenance, vehicle handover, and after-sales follow-up.

In the new energy ecosystem, GAC will partner with local dealers to provide both DC and AC charging services at dealership locations. New energy vehicle customers will receive complimentary home chargers and emergency charging solutions, advancing Australia’s green mobility ecosystem.

With 9 dealership partners onboard, GAC has officially embarked on its Australian market journey, working together to build a vibrant green mobility ecosystem and deliver smarter, better mobility experiences for local consumers.

 

