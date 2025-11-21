ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.625 5.18% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.450 -23.14% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 4.510 4.40% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.015 -15.42% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.610 4.26% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 30.020 -13.79% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 24.640 4.23% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.570 -11.59% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.870 3.48% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.280 -11.55% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.175 2.94% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.790 -10.00% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.480 2.48% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.600 -9.95% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 65.760 2.41% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.440 -9.57% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.390 2.21% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.715 -9.26% REH – REECE LIMITED 10.980 2.14% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.820 -8.70% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.420 1.68% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.630 -8.68% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.220 1.58% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.560 -8.50% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.820 1.34% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.470 -8.41% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 23.090 1.09% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.770 -8.27% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.970 1.02% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.500 -8.20% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.040 1.00% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 6.700 -8.09% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.570 0.80% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.820 -7.94% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 21.350 0.71% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.990 -7.91% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.080 0.67% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.715 -7.55% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.360 0.65% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.220 -7.20%

