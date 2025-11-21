BROOK Boosts the Fighting Game Scene with SFL Pro Sponsorship, Black Friday Deals Up to 20% OFF, and a New Product Launch in Australia

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BROOK is excited to announce two major milestones this season: our proud sponsorship of Street Fighter League Pro-US 2025, and the official launch of our latest Pokémon GO™ catching device, the Brook Flashman, now available on Amazon Australia!

To celebrate both our commitment to the fighting game community and the arrival of Flashman in Australia, we’re launching a Black Friday campaign from November 18 to December 1, featuring up to 20% off on some of Brook’s most popular catching tools. It’s our way of giving back to the amazing fans — from FGC fighters to Pokémon Trainers — who’ve supported us around the world, and now especially in Australia.

Available Now on Amazon Australia: https://brook.gg/Amazon-AU 

  • Featured Products – Built for Fighters, Backed by Pros

1.      Brook Fighter STARBURST
The ultimate cross-platform all-button fight stick. Supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1.2, and PC — no converter needed.

  • Ultra-low latency for fast, stable execution
  • Short-throw, clicky switches for effortless combos
  • Hot-swappable design & customizable top panel
  • Official Hitbox Certified
    STARBURST is precision, speed, and style — all in one.

2.      Wingman FGC2 Converter
The only converter officially approved by EVO, trusted by elite competitors.

  • Connect wired controllers to PS5 and PC with full compatibility
  • Supports vibration feedback for immersive gameplay
  • Plug-and-play reliability in tournaments and casual play

 

  • Meet the Flashman – True Control, Total Virtual Freedom.

Break past physical boundaries with the all-new Brook Flashman, now supporting a massive 17-kilometer virtual exploration radius for use with virtually any AR game on the market. From catching distant Pokémon, spinning PokéStops, to monster hunting — Flashman does it all.

Unlike traditional auto catchers, Flashman requires no app, no setup — it’s powered entirely by hardware-based control, meaning you just plug and play. Beginners will love how easy it is to get started, while advanced users will appreciate features like team sync, where one player can control the whole group’s actions.

About Brook

Brook is a professional gaming peripheral brand from Taiwan, providing innovative solutions that let players enjoy gaming their way. From tournament arenas to casual play, Brook empowers the global community through flexible, high-performance accessories.

Your Game, Our Play — gear up with Brook and game freely!
https://www.brookaccessory.com/index.php

