Next Week At A Glance – 24-29 Nov 2025

The week that was in Australian Finance

-Oh, what a week, oh, what a month, oh, what a year, but what about the Santa Rally? Has Bitcoin and the unraveling of the tech and AI trade (momentum) canceled the 2025 Christmas rally?

-So many questions with experts only speculating at this stage. The deleveraging of excess gearing continues and remains a painful process of selling, eventually exhausting itself or, hopefully not, a nasty sell down event like the covid crisis forcing the Fed to step back in (the Fed Put).

-US markets are not there yet, but aggressive selling in higher flying momentum stocks and Nasdaq, with crypto thrown in, can trip up highly levered plays. Nvidia beat and raise results ultimately didn’t save the risk-off selling and de-rating of most AI-related stocks.

-Question marks over a Federal Reserve December rate cut have market pricing at around 30% for a -25bp cut. The FOMC decision is December 10.

-The ASX200 stumbled this week, on pace for over a -2% fall. Again, under the index, some sectors are experiencing much heavier selling pressure. A technical purist would confirm the Australian Healthcare and Information Technology sectors are now in a bear market, meaning they have fallen over -20% in the last year.

-The week that was saw Tech down another -3.9%, following Nasdaq, Utilities down -3.9%, Materials and Financials off also by circa -3%. Not even the resources trade stood up this week (notable exception: lithium).

-AGMs have rolled on with some trading updates from retailers disappointing and share prices taking a tumble, think Accent Group ((AX1)) and Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)).

-The Droneshield ((DRO)) saga continued, with a plethora of bad news and major governance issues crashing the share price. Some might be sniffing an upcoming class action on this one.

-Next week remains a big week filled with Australian company AGMs, plus the October CPI is due out on Wednesday, potentially creating more market volatility.

-The US September PPI is out on Tuesday as well as retail sales with a short week as Thanksgiving Holiday falls on Thursday.

Looking past the doom and gloom (again), FNArena wishes everyone a lovely, safe, and happy weekend.

Remember: all of this shall pass, eventually.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-KKR is in early discussions to sell Colonial First State after finishing a strategic review.

-Airtasker ((ART)) is raising $10m to fund growth strategies in the UK and US.

-Zeus Street Greek is aiming for $120m plus in revenue and tripling its stores to 150 by 2030.

-Unico Silver ((USL)) us looking to raise $40m to fund its projects.

-Saudi Arabia is looking at investing in Woodside Energy’s ((WDS)) Louisiana LNG project.

-Law firm Corrs, Chambers Westgarth has warned company boards to prepare for more shareholder activism.

-Westpac Bank ((WBC)) has ceased rural bank closures until 2030.

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) is selling down the remaining assets in ones of its key retail property funds ($2.8bn) after winning the battle with Hostplus.

-HSBC is considering the sale of its Australian retail business with National Australia Bank ((NAB)) and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) reported as interested.

-Fletcher Building ((FBU)) is looking for buyers of its residential development unit to lower debt post a -NZ$364m loss.

-Private equity firms have submitted first round bid for Keypath Education’s APAC unit.

-IFM Investors is reported as having raised its stake in Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) to 35% post a $153m block trade.

-TPG Telecom ((TPG)) is raising $688m via a shareholder reinvestment plan and reiterated FY25 guidance.

-MA Financial ((MAF)) has launched the cornerstone for its new ASX listed private credit note aiming to raise $200m for the 7-year note with a $300m market cap.

-Transgrid raises $800m in bonds to fund renewable energy projects.

-Amazon, Temu and Shein are forecast to attain 36% of Australia’s online retail segment by 2026 according to an analyst report.

-Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) is looking at BHP Group’s ((BHP)) West Musgrave mine to expand its copper and nickel assets.

-New Zealand’s stock exchange is reported as appointing Barclays to look at options in Cboe bid.

-EY is reported as relaunching a capital partner search for Experteeth Dental Group, targeting $120m.

-CSL ((CSL)) will invest US$1.5bn to expand its North American manufacturing facilities over the next five years.

-Droneshield’s ((DRO)) CEO is apparently refusing to answer journalists’ phone calls and is cancelling public appearances.

-Super funds, banks and financial advisers face a potential $100m bill to Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) customers over the failed Shield fund.

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is cutting 180 jobs at Qld’s Yarwun alumina refinery, with the asset likely to shut in 2025.

-Helloworld Travel ((HLO)) makes a $353m bid for Webjet Group ((WJL)).

-Quadrant Private Equity is looking for a buyer for Fitness & Lifestyle Group.

-Cochlear ((COH)) said its has no plans to follow ResMed ((RMD)) and CSL ((CSL)) around investing billions in new US manufacturing capacity.

-Aldi Australia is boosting private brands to counter Woolworths Group ((WOW)) and Coles Group ((COL)).

-Block ((XYZ)) is supporting bitcoin as a payment system which should increase its Australian exposure.

-Crown sells Melbourne Capital Golf Club to the Fox Family for $100m.

-England’s ‘Barmy Army’ is expected to contribute $300m to the Australian economy for the Ashes tour.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

