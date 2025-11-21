Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Our top ten news from 13 November 2025 to 20 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Friday 14 November 2025

Our top ten news stories from 06 November 2025 to 13 November 2025

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-11-2025

Friday 14 November 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Uranium Week: Risk Off Rules

Tuesday 18 November 2025

Uranium investors juggle the swings in U308 spot price versus fundamentals and risk off sentiment with Cameco the latest to attract broker attention

4 – Life360 Shares Hit On Slowing Growth Anxiety

Monday 17 November 2025

Despite exceeding consensus expectations on most third-quarter metrics Life360’s shares tumble on easing monthly active users

5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 14-11-25

Monday 17 November 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

6 – Less Than Perfect CBA Threatens Its Premium

Thursday 13 November 2025

A sharp sell-off in CommBank shares post a relatively benign first quarter update has yet again put the focus on that large valuation premium. Is the competition catching up?

7 – The Short Report – 13 Nov 2025

Thursday 13 November 2025

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

8 – Rudi’s View: Antipa, Computershare, IPH, Lynas, Macquarie, Rio Tinto & More

Thursday 13 November 2025

This week’s updates on strategy and preferred stock picks

9 – Sceptics Want Xero To Prove Melio’s Added Value

Tuesday 18 November 2025

Despite strong underlying growth in the core accounting business, lower cost guidance and the general approval of analysts, shares in Xero fell after first-half results

10 – Monthly Listed Investment Trust Report – Nov 2025

Thursday 13 November 2025

Independent Investment Research updates developments in Australia’s listed investment trust and provides comparative data

