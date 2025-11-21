Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 November 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM
Our top ten news from 13 November 2025 to 20 November 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025
Friday 14 November 2025
Our top ten news stories from 06 November 2025 to 13 November 2025
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-11-2025
Friday 14 November 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – Uranium Week: Risk Off Rules
Tuesday 18 November 2025
Uranium investors juggle the swings in U308 spot price versus fundamentals and risk off sentiment with Cameco the latest to attract broker attention
4 – Life360 Shares Hit On Slowing Growth Anxiety
Monday 17 November 2025
Despite exceeding consensus expectations on most third-quarter metrics Life360’s shares tumble on easing monthly active users
5 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 14-11-25
Monday 17 November 2025
Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes
6 – Less Than Perfect CBA Threatens Its Premium
Thursday 13 November 2025
A sharp sell-off in CommBank shares post a relatively benign first quarter update has yet again put the focus on that large valuation premium. Is the competition catching up?
7 – The Short Report – 13 Nov 2025
Thursday 13 November 2025
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
8 – Rudi’s View: Antipa, Computershare, IPH, Lynas, Macquarie, Rio Tinto & More
Thursday 13 November 2025
This week’s updates on strategy and preferred stock picks
9 – Sceptics Want Xero To Prove Melio’s Added Value
Tuesday 18 November 2025
Despite strong underlying growth in the core accounting business, lower cost guidance and the general approval of analysts, shares in Xero fell after first-half results
10 – Monthly Listed Investment Trust Report – Nov 2025
Thursday 13 November 2025
Independent Investment Research updates developments in Australia’s listed investment trust and provides comparative data