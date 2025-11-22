73% of Australian Households Own Pets: Lefant M3L Launches Locally to Meet High-Demand Cleaning Needs

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to the Pets in Australia: A National Survey of Pets and People 2025 released by Animal Medicines Australia, approximately 73% of Australian households own pets, with 49% owning at least one dog. In such a highly pet-populated environment, demand continues to grow for efficient, low-maintenance home-cleaning solutions—particularly those capable of handling pet hair, floor debris, and frequent cleaning tasks.

Lefant M3L Arrives in Australia

To address this rising need, Lefant has officially introduced the M3L 3-in-1 vacuum, sweep and mop robot to the Australian market. Designed with the realities of Australian homes in mind—such as open-plan living areas, wooden floors, tiles, and partially carpeted spaces—the M3L delivers effective cleaning across multiple surface types.

Compact Body with High Coverage Cleaning

Built for accessibility, the M3L features a compact 320mm width and 97mm height, allowing it to reach under sofas, beds, and other low-clearance furniture. Its 190° PSD wide-angle sensing system identifies obstacles and optimizes navigation, helping reduce collisions and cleaning interruptions.

Powerful Performance for Pet Households

Designed for homes with shedding pets, the M3L delivers 12,000Pa strong suction with an anti-tangle brush to remove hair, dust, and debris. Dual rotating mop pads support wet-mopping, completing vacuuming and mopping in one pass on hard floors.

Auto Lift, Low Noise & Smooth Adaptation

A 9mm auto-lift feature helps the robot cross carpet edges and small obstacles with ease. Its optimized noise control keeps operation quiet during night or rest time, avoiding disturbance to families and pets.

Smart App and Voice Control

The M3L supports app-based and voice control, allowing users to schedule routines, set no-go zones, or start cleaning tasks hands-free—making everyday cleaning more automated and efficient.

Black Friday Launch with Limited-Time Deals on AliExpress Australia

During the Black Friday shopping season, the Lefant M3L will be available on AliExpress Australia with limited-time promotional pricing. The offer is open to customers across Australia, particularly benefiting pet owners and households seeking a higher standard of daily floor cleanliness.

Purchase Link:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005009862701997.html

About Lefant
Founded in 2011, Lefant focuses on smart robotic cleaning solutions across R&D, design, manufacturing, and global sales. Committed to practical and reliable products that simplify daily life, Lefant now serves over 4 million households worldwide and continues to advance smart home cleaning technology.

Media Contact:
Lily Ye
marketingkr@lefant.life

