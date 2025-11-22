The Market In Numbers – 22 Nov 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 22 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13419.400 -0.33% -0.95% 0.96% 2.35% 6.48% All Ordinaries 8686.30 -2.48% -5.36% -4.92% 3.16% -0.99% S&P ASX 200 8416.50 -2.52% -5.24% -4.89% 3.15% -1.47% S&P ASX 300 8365.80 -2.54% -5.34% -4.96% 3.30% -1.28% Communication Services 1776.00 -1.48% -3.45% -4.59% 9.13% -4.16% Consumer Discretionary 3999.50 -1.22% -4.95% -11.48% 2.26% -3.46% Consumer Staples 11731.80 0.03% -0.26% -0.10% -0.32% -3.19% Energy 8598.20 -3.30% -0.47% 3.19% -0.29% -0.89% Financials 8982.50 -2.85% -7.53% -6.18% 4.27% -5.74% Health Care 34811.10 -0.79% -2.24% -6.96% -22.45% -16.33% Industrials 8244.60 -1.81% -3.93% -2.67% 7.82% -0.89% Info Technology 2236.70 -4.07% -16.62% -23.60% -18.40% -22.89% Materials 18973.50 -4.01% -3.34% 0.84% 17.67% 19.64% Real Estate 3848.90 -0.79% -5.60% -5.09% 2.33% -1.27% Utilities 9675.50 -3.76% -3.86% -3.34% 7.12% 5.84% A-REITs 1770.10 -0.69% -5.55% -5.00% 3.01% -1.16% All Technology Index 3496.60 -2.67% -11.99% -17.27% -8.11% -13.54% Banks 3879.00 -2.99% -7.80% -5.68% 7.56% -3.57% Gold Index 16225.10 -5.22% 1.27% 0.90% 92.61% 40.39% Metals & Mining 6472.40 -4.43% -3.45% 0.29% 23.15% 23.97%

The World

Index 22 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9539.71 -1.64% -1.83% 2.02% 16.72% 8.89% DAX30 23091.87 -3.29% -3.62% -3.30% 15.99% -3.42% Hang Seng 25220.02 -5.09% -2.65% -6.09% 25.72% 4.77% Nikkei 225 48625.88 -3.48% -7.22% 8.22% 21.89% 20.10% DJIA 46245.41 -1.91% -2.77% -0.33% 8.70% 4.88% S&P500 6602.99 -1.95% -3.47% -1.28% 12.26% 6.41% Nasdaq Comp 22273.08 -2.74% -6.12% -1.71% 15.34% 9.34%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 4075.04 -2.52% 3.38% 5.54% 55.14% 23.40% Silver (oz) 50.36 -3.88% 6.52% 7.02% 66.61% 39.09% Copper (lb) 4.9645 -1.89% -4.55% 1.19% 21.19% -2.57% Aluminium (lb) 1.2762 -2.30% -2.49% 4.99% 11.64% 8.23% Nickel (lb) 6.5603 -2.59% -4.44% -4.02% -8.18% -3.80% Zinc (lb) 1.3663 -1.23% -2.25% 2.25% 1.11% 8.22% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.90 0.35% -2.53% -7.07% 6.81% -2.23% Iron Ore (t) 104.24 0.18% -1.34% -1.05% 0.39% 10.32%

Energy

Index 22 Nov 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 58.71 0.03% -2.78% -7.02% -15.50% -10.39% Brent Crude 63.10 0.14% -1.85% -5.45% -13.04% -5.54%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

