ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 24 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.970 20.57% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.650 -17.98%
QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.860 19.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -9.09%
REH – REECE LIMITED 12.370 12.66% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.470 -6.93%
IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.680 8.04% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 -6.46%
SGM – SIMS LIMITED 16.290 8.02% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.970 -4.43%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.420 7.56% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.510 -4.43%
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.600 7.44% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17%
360 – LIFE360 INC 39.100 7.09% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.760 -3.59%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.110 5.89% IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.250 -3.40%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.680 5.86% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 47.290 -3.17%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.930 5.78% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -2.86%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.420 5.75% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.895 -2.19%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 5.73% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 24.800 -1.78%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.465 5.68% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.500 -1.75%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.110 5.38% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.360 -1.74%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.650 5.19% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 -1.66%
OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.600 5.07% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.530 -1.64%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.420 4.90% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.080 -1.30%
MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 27.060 4.80% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.880 -1.03%
PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.700 4.65% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.500 -0.92%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-11-25

Nov 24 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Outlook Intact Post Tech1’s FY25 Punishment

Nov 24 2025 - Australia
3
Are Markets Ready For Today’s Model-T Moment?

Nov 24 2025 - Australia
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 24-11-2025

Nov 24 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 24, 2025

Nov 24 2025 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Nov 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025

Nov 07 2025 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Nov 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-10-2025

Oct 28 2025 - Australia