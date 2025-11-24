ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-11-25

Daily Market Reports | Nov 24 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 7.970 20.57% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.650 -17.98% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.860 19.41% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% REH – REECE LIMITED 12.370 12.66% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.470 -6.93% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.680 8.04% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.375 -6.46% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 16.290 8.02% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.970 -4.43% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.420 7.56% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.510 -4.43% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.600 7.44% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% 360 – LIFE360 INC 39.100 7.09% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.760 -3.59% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.110 5.89% IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.250 -3.40% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.680 5.86% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 47.290 -3.17% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.930 5.78% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.420 5.75% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.895 -2.19% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 5.73% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 24.800 -1.78% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.465 5.68% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.500 -1.75% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.110 5.38% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.360 -1.74% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.650 5.19% VGN – VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 -1.66% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 17.600 5.07% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 21.530 -1.64% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.420 4.90% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.080 -1.30% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 27.060 4.80% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.880 -1.03% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.700 4.65% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.500 -0.92%

