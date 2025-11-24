Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 24, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

VAU VAULT MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.78

Moelis rates ((VAU)) as Buy (1) -

Vault Minerals is viewed by Moelis as inexpensive relative to peers, with the broker expecting unhedged production from 2026 to lift realised prices and strengthen free cash flow.

At the recent AGM, shareholders voted in favour of a 13 for 2 share consolidation program, which the broker incorporates into forecasts, resulting in a target price of $6.10, up from 93c. Buy rating retained.

The broker considers near-term appeal limited while hedge run-off, expansion spending at King of the Hills, and modest cash build continue.

Moelis also sees scope for a more active buyback once the September quarter results and AGM have cleared blackout constraints.

This report was published on November 20, 2025.

Target price is $6.10 Current Price is $0.78 Difference: $5.325

If VAU meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 687% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.95, suggesting upside of 25.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.9, implying annual growth of -74.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 54.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.1, implying annual growth of 88.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WA1 WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $15.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WA1)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

WA1 Resources has delivered assay results from the 2025 infill and extension drilling at Luni, with the best intersection to date returning 67.3m at 5.4% niobium from 70.4m including 30m at 9.8% from 77 m.

Other infill holes delivered thick high-grade zones.

Canaccord Genuity believes this focus area will now form the early stages of a mine plan. Speculative Buy rating and $28 target.

This report was published on November 18, 2025.

Target price is $28.00 Current Price is $15.04 Difference: $12.96

If WA1 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 86% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WJL WEBJET GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $0.91

Jarden rates ((WJL)) as Overweight (2) -

Webjet Group delivered a first half result that was in line with expectations, having earlier announced a soft update.

Balance sheet remains strong. Helloworld ((HLO)) has offered to acquire all the issued shares it does not already own.

Jarden notes the offer is above the one by BGH Capital back in May, which was rejected, yet is still -22% below the target and what is considered fair value. Overweight. Target is $1.10.

This report was published on November 19, 2025.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.91 Difference: $0.195

If WJL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.63.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.34.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

