4DMedical Poised For A Recovery

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities notes 4DMedical shares retraced from a new October high and the bounce supports a move higher.

By Michael Gable

The past several days has seen some huge swings in the market, as the S&P/ASX200 Index continued to drift lower.

For now, it appears to be finding support near the 200-day moving average which we highlighted in last week’s report.

With our market having more valuation support than the US, there is a good chance for now that our market can recover from here.

The brief deleveraging in the US may have further to run, but we see the current weakness as being over a “will they or won’t they” debate as to whether the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in December.

Today, we offer a technical view on 4DMedical ((4DX))

4DM

After making a new high in October, 4DMedical then eased back on lower volume.

It then tested the previous swing low before breaking higher yesterday (circled).

This bounce is a buying opportunity and we expect 4DMedical to recover from here.

Initial stops can be considered close-by near $1.40

This means that although it is healthy to see some heat come out of US tech, we are not seeing anything yet that suggests a major top.

