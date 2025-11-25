ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.000 14.61% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 10.190 -7.36% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 35.950 12.70% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.090 -6.10% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.880 10.66% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.540 -4.32% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.285 9.83% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.510 -3.57% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.370 9.25% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.280 -2.93% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 7.420 8.64% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.350 -2.89% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 20.440 8.61% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.730 -2.67% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 5.040 7.92% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.300 -2.67% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.585 7.34% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.930 -2.08% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.000 6.95% XYZ – BLOCK INC 94.780 -2.05% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.095 6.83% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.720 -2.04% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.020 6.81% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 18.430 -1.81% 360 – LIFE360 INC 41.670 6.57% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.310 -1.67% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.850 6.53% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.710 -1.66% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.490 6.52% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.460 -1.60% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.840 6.37% APA – APA GROUP 9.320 -1.58% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.100 6.25% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.150 -1.56% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 59.660 6.21% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.955 -1.55% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.860 5.75% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.560 -1.54% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.080 5.70% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.830 -1.52%

