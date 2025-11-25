ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.000 14.61% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 10.190 -7.36%
RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 35.950 12.70% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.090 -6.10%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.880 10.66% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.540 -4.32%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.285 9.83% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.510 -3.57%
WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.370 9.25% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.280 -2.93%
SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 7.420 8.64% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.350 -2.89%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 20.440 8.61% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 4.730 -2.67%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 5.040 7.92% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.300 -2.67%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.585 7.34% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.930 -2.08%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.000 6.95% XYZ – BLOCK INC 94.780 -2.05%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.095 6.83% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.720 -2.04%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.020 6.81% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 18.430 -1.81%
360 – LIFE360 INC 41.670 6.57% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.310 -1.67%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.850 6.53% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.710 -1.66%
GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.490 6.52% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.460 -1.60%
SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.840 6.37% APA – APA GROUP 9.320 -1.58%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.100 6.25% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.150 -1.56%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 59.660 6.21% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.955 -1.55%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.860 5.75% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.560 -1.54%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.080 5.70% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.830 -1.52%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-11-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Picking A Lane: Car Platform Carma’s ASX Listing

11:30 AM - Small Caps
3
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 25-Nov-2025

11:10 AM - Weekly Reports
4
4DMedical Poised For A Recovery

10:45 AM - Technicals
5
Nufarm’s Growing Optimism

10:30 AM - Small Caps

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Projecting US$150/lb Post 2026

Oct 28 2025 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 November 2025

Nov 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-11-2025

Nov 07 2025 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: Waiting For CPI

Oct 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 November 2025

Nov 07 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-10-2025

Oct 28 2025 - Australia