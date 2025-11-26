PR NewsWire | 7:43 PM

GREENACRE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In 2025, Australia’s home battery storage sector has seen explosive growth. Since July, the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program has driven the installation of around 100,000 household battery systems, delivering over 2 GWh of storage capacity in under four months.

This surge has been fueled by a government-backed discount of around 30% on upfront costs and strong consumer demand. Meanwhile, data from the Clean Energy Regulator shows that validated installations through August 2025 have already reached 43,517 units, amounting to approximately 825 MWh of capacity.

Brand Comparison Overview

When evaluating solar energy storage providers, several global and local brands offer diverse solutions. The following comparison highlights key aspects such as founding year, market focus, brand positioning, core strengths, supported output phases, main solutions, and typical application scenarios for five notable brands: Felicitysolar, Victron Energy, Growatt, PowerPlus Energy, and Redback Technologies.



A Look at Leading Solar Energy Storage Brands Introduction

Key Factors Installers and Distributors Consider

Installers and distributors are the link between products and the market. They typically focus on three critical factors when selecting solar energy storage solutions:

1. Product Reliability

Systems must deliver consistent performance with low failure rates, and be able to adapt to local conditions, such as harsh environment.

2. Profitability

Products should be reasonably priced, allowing distributors and installers sufficient margin to maintain healthy business operations.

3. After-Sales Support

Comprehensive technical training, installation assistance, and guaranteed after-sales service are crucial for long-term customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

These factors guide distributors and installers in evaluating different brands, complementing considerations such as system type (off-grid, hybrid, all-in-one), output configuration, and application scenarios. Felicitysolar’s solutions are designed to meet these requirements, offering reliable performance, competitive pricing, and strong local support networks.

Conclusion

Solar energy storage systems are becoming increasingly common in residential and commercial projects. Providers offer a range of solutions, including off-grid, hybrid, all-in-one, and battery-focused systems. Key factors such as product reliability, service and support networks, supported output configurations, and typical application scenarios differ between brands.

By carefully considering these aspects, installers and distributors can select the most suitable solutions for their customers, ensuring compatibility with local grid conditions, meeting performance expectations, and providing peace of mind through reliable after-sales support.

CONTACT: australian@felicitysolar.com

