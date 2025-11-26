ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-11-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.700 19.47% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.830 -32.34%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.720 14.29% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.750 -9.54%
ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.525 9.32% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.410 -5.48%
GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.240 8.83% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -4.76%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.170 8.50% 360 – LIFE360 INC 39.840 -4.39%
AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.035 8.38% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 29.720 -2.81%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.530 8.16% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.620 -2.65%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 21.810 7.86% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.310 -2.49%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.040 7.16% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.310 -2.00%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.500 7.14% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 -2.00%
PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.880 7.06% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.760 -1.83%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.200 6.67% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.320 -1.69%
MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 68.660 6.47% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 198.690 -1.54%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.730 5.49% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.290 -1.35%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.280 4.90% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.240 -1.32%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.820 4.90% GPT – GPT GROUP 5.590 -1.24%
FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 33.350 4.78% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 65.250 -1.20%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.750 4.51% SGP – STOCKLAND 6.140 -1.13%
QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.800 4.48% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.590 -1.02%
GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.710 4.41% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 143.560 -0.97%

